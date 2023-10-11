Disney Scrubs Jack Sparrow From ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Replacement Added

Pirates of the Caribbean has been one of the biggest, most influential creations that Disney has ever brought to life. Not only was the Disneyland attraction astonishing, but its popularity grew so large that Disney decided to make a film based on the ride, instead of the other way around. Now, every Disney park has a Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, and “Yo Ho Yo Ho a pirates’ life for me,” are lyrics that have been embedded into the Disney zeitgeist forever.

When Pirates of the Caribbean debuted at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California in 1967, it was an immediate hit. It was thought that Floridians would not like the attraction due to their location being close to the Caribbean, making it too familiar, but in the end, guests demanded to have the attraction come to Walt Disney World Resort as well.

Pirates of the Caribbean finds its home in the Adventureland section of the Magic Kingdom.

This immersive journey unfolds within a meticulously crafted Caribbean pirate harbor town with formidable fortifications, inviting taverns, and captivating waterfront vistas. The setting is expertly designed to whisk guests away to the vibrant era of piracy during the 17th century.

As we mentioned, Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the few Disney attractions that was created without an IP in mind. Most attractions that are announced today, such as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, for example, are all based on a previous Disney movie and brings the characters to life. Pirates of the Caribbean never started as a film, but its ride popularity sparked the idea to create one, much like the Haunted Mansion, which spun off The Haunted Mansion (2003), and Haunted Mansion (2023).

The attractions received a facelift once the franchise entered Hollywood, and the character of Jack Sparrow, portrayed by Johnny Depp, became one of the most popular ever to exist.

There have been few franchises to see the amount of box office success that Pirates of the Caribbean has garnered. The five-film series, based on the beloved Disney Park attraction that can be experienced at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, has garnered more than $4.5 billion at the box office. The franchise is currently listed at No. 16 all-time in terms of box office revenue, and much of that is credited to the performance of Johnny Depp as the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise first set sail in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Led by the charismatic Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed brilliantly by Johnny Depp, the films blend humor, supernatural elements, and thrilling action sequences in a captivating world of pirates, curses, and treacherous seas.

The success of the initial film led to a highly popular franchise that spawned multiple sequels, including Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The franchise’s iconic characters, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), have become cultural icons.

Lately, many have been waiting for news on Pirates of the Caribbean 6, and what Depp’s involvement will be — if any.

Disney has since confirmed plans to make a sixth instalment of the franchise, but the company has seemingly severed ties with Johnny Depp. Disney reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp following allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the trial, Depp said he wouldn’t return to Disney even for $300 million. Even after the court proceedings were finished, Disney maintained it was “noncommittal” on bringing Depp back.

Disney decided to oust Depp before any verdict came back from his trial, and tragically, for fans and the company, Depp was found not guilty, which means that Disney cut ties for no reason. This is something we have seen happen when it comes to Disney wanting to keep a “positive look” in the public eye.

Leaving Johnny Depp behind has sparked outrage amongst fans. Many are boycotting the franchise moving forward, and hundreds of thousands have signed petitions to bring the actor back.

In the past, Depp revealed that not even for $300 million would he return to Disney. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

We recently reported that The Walt Disney Company has announced an all-new Pirates of the Caribbean project, and Dwayne Johnson is involved.

While we are unsure if Dwayne Johnson will play a leading role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, the company has now confirmed that he has taken a major role in producing a series for Disney+, which will highlight the beloved Disney park attraction, as well as many others.

Disney announced today that Behind the Attraction Season 2 is set to drop on Disney+ on November 1, 2023. The new season will take looks inside Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, EPCOT, the beloved Disney food, and nighttime spectaculars. There will be six episodes in total.

Disney is now seemingly attempting to erase Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow with their new Pirates of the Caribbean merchandise line. ShopDisney as well as Magic Kingdom have dropped a new Pirates of the Caribbean merchandise line, and from what we can see in the new artwork, Disney is moving in a direction that steers away from the films.

Although there are new Loungefly’s and mugs, the artwork on the clothing depicts the “Fab 5” as the Pirates of the Caribbean cast, placing Mickey Mouse in the role of Jack Sparrow. We can also see Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy.

It is clear that Disney is attempting to move past the stereotype that Pirates of the Caribbean must always be associated with Johnny Depp, eliminating the role of Jack Sparrow. That being said, he is still highly present on the attractions in the parks, and is a meet-and-greet character that guests can meet.

Do you think Disney should be moving away from Captain Jack Sparrow in their theme parks?

Are you looking to visit Magic Kingdom on your next Disney World vacation? There is no better feeling than riding the monorail after parking at the Ticket and Transportation Center (or riding it from a monorail Resort such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa) and walking down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. U.S.A. with Cinderella Castle greeting you in the distance! Indulging in churros and Mickey Premium Bars while waiting in line for attractions like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Haunted Mansion, or Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is always a great way to enjoy the lines, and a midday break to watch Festival of Fantasy doesn’t hurt either. Nothing tops ending the night with their Happily Ever After fireworks spectacle. For more Disney information, information on Disney Genie+, and to look at booking a vacation, the Walt Disney World website is a perfect one-stop shop for all things Mickey Mouse. Plus, it has all the information you need on Disney Genie+, so you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.