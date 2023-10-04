Dwayne Johnson Will Executive Produce New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

The Walt Disney Company has announced an all-new Pirates of the Caribbean project, and Dwayne Johnson is involved.

Disney fans have been patiently waiting to know what will be next on the docket for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It all began with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), directed by Gore Verbinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. This film introduced audiences to the charming yet eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by the iconic Johnny Depp. Set against the backdrop of the Caribbean during the age of piracy, the story follows Captain Jack, blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) as they embark on a thrilling quest to rescue Elizabeth from cursed pirates and recover a cursed treasure.

The franchise’s enduring appeal is anchored in Depp’s iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow. His unpredictable antics, witty one-liners, and rum-soaked persona made the character an instant pop culture icon. Depp’s performance earned him an Academy Award nomination and contributed significantly to the franchise’s success.

The subsequent films in the series, including Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), continued to explore Captain Jack’s adventures, introducing new characters, supernatural elements, and epic battles. While the franchise faced varying degrees of critical reception, it maintained its popularity with audiences worldwide.

Over the course of the last couple of years, in particular, there have been numerous rumors about what Disney might be doing with the franchise moving forward. Dwayne Johnson has been pegged as a major name who could potentially take over the place that Johnny Depp once held onto, but that hadn’t been confirmed. In addition, many Disney fans were holding out hope that Johnny Depp might reunite with the company and come back for the sixth installment of the franchise.

Disney has already confirmed that it was looking at multiple scripts, one of which included Margot Robbie as the lead in a reboot of sorts. However, we still haven’t heard for sure the direction that the company will head. Of course, everyone knows that the franchise was made following the success of the beloved theme park attraction, though the franchise and, in particular, Johnny Depp’s character has caused changes to come to the ride in recent years.

The ride’s original version, located at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, opened its doors to visitors on March 18, 1967. Since then, it has been replicated in other Disney parks, including Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland.

The ride takes visitors on a captivating journey through a detailed and immersive pirate world. Guests board boats that navigate through a series of scenes depicting various aspects of pirate life in the Caribbean during the 17th and 18th centuries. The ride features incredibly detailed and lifelike animatronic characters, intricate sets, and a captivating musical score.

While we are unsure if Dwayne Johnson will play a leading role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, the company has now confirmed that he has taken a major role in producing a series for Disney+, which will highlight the beloved Disney park attraction, as well as many others.

Disney announced today that Behind the Attraction Season 2 is set to drop on Disney+ on November 1, 2023. The new season will take looks inside Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, EPCOT, the beloved Disney food, and nighttime spectaculars. There will be six episodes in total.

Johnson, along with Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss, will serve as an Executive Producer on the project. This isn’t the only Disney project that we’ll see Johnson involved in here in the near future. He has also announced that he’ll be reprising his role as Maui in a live-action version of Moana.

Could this Dwayne Johnson involvement foreshadow the future? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!