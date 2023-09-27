Dwayne Johnson’s Role for ‘Pirates 6’ Revealed

Actor Dwayne Johnson is being called upon to replace Johnny Depp in his most iconic role.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, anchored by Disney, first set sail in 2003 with the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, a film that not only introduced audiences to the enigmatic and eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed masterfully by Johnny Depp, but also revived the pirate genre in Hollywood.

Depp’s iconic performance as Sparrow, complete with his wobbly gait, tattered attire, and unforgettable one-liners, catapulted him to superstardom and became the heart and soul of the franchise. Over the course of five films released from 2003 to 2017, including Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), the franchise continued to explore the high seas with thrilling adventures, supernatural curses, and a cast of memorable characters, all set against the backdrop of the Caribbean’s azure waters.

Beyond the big screen, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise extended its influence to theme park attractions, merchandise, and a dedicated fan base. The films’ successful blend of action, humor, and supernatural elements, coupled with Depp’s iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, ensured that the franchise remained a box-office treasure for Disney.

While the departure of Johnny Depp from the franchise after a legal battle left fans wondering about the future, the franchise’s legacy as a cornerstone of modern pirate lore remains intact. As it navigates uncharted waters, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise continues to be a testament to the enduring appeal of adventure on the high seas in the world of cinema.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was synonymous with Johnny Depp’s iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, but that doesn’t mean that Disney will sit around and allow the $4.5 billion franchise to just be left behind. The company has had its fair share of issues with Johnny Depp– and those have been reciprocated– leading to a major divide between the actor and Disney, even before the allegations with ex-wife Amber Heard came forward.

Reports suggest that a new captain may be on the horizon: Dwayne Johnson. Although neither Disney nor the Black Adam actor has officially confirmed this, speculation is rampant. But it raises a fundamental question: Can anyone truly step into the shoes (or, in this case, boots) of Depp’s beloved Sparrow?

Johnny Depp’s sudden exit from the franchise wasn’t without its share of dramatic twists, befitting a cinematic world filled with treacherous seas and high-stakes adventures. It followed a turbulent period marked by Amber Heard’s public accusations against him. Yet, after a court battle in his favor, Depp reportedly turned down an offer from Disney, but there’s no confirmation that this offer was ever really on the table.

The only “official” update we’ve gotten from either party was when Disney Executive Sean Bailey shared that the company was “noncommittal” on Depp’s return. Following this, an insider close to Depp said that he would return for “the right project,” but these vague comments have not been clarified in any way.

So, what about Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Dwayne Johnson is set to return to Disney for the live-action Moana film, in which he’ll reprise his role as Maui. Though there has been some speculation about him returning for Jungle Cruise 2, nothing has been confirmed by Disney. So, that leads us to the question pertaining to Pirates of the Caribbean 6: What is Johnson’s role in the film?

While there has continued to be rampant speculation about Johnson– including multiple reports that came out just this week saying that Johnson was still being considered for the role– there is nothing pointing towards these write-ups being accurate. Multiple insiders have now indicated that Dwayne Johnson is not being considered for a role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, and that the actor is focusing on other projects.

Though this doesn’t mean that Johnny Depp will return– and it also doesn’t mean that Johnson couldn’t join the franchise in the future– it looks much more likely at this point that the company will lean towards a younger cast and that this next film could serve as a reboot to the beloved franchise without Captain Jack Sparrow.

Outside of his reunion with Disney, Johnson recently reprised his role as Luke Hobbs in Fast X, proving he’ll be a part of the Fast & Furious franchise in the future. In addition, there are rumors that he’ll reprise his role as the Scorpion King in a new installment of Universal’s Mummy franchise.

