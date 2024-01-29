Iconic Piece of ‘Star Wars’ Memorabilia To Be Auctioned off Next Month

A forgotten piece of George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away is set to be auctioned off in London, which could potentially reveal never-before-seen concepts from what ultimately became Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). And believe it or not, it’s all thanks to Han Solo actor Harrison Ford.

Related: Daisy Ridley Reveals Anxiety Over Rey Role, “I Thought I Ruined Star Wars”

Next month, a coveted piece of Star Wars memorabilia will hit the auction block in London, which could be the missing puzzle piece in trying to figure out the early origins of George Lucas’ iconic space opera. The auction, which Excalibur Auctions will host, takes place in February and has one particular item up for grabs that’s catching the public’s attention: Harrison Ford’s original — but incomplete — script for the first Star Wars movie.

As many longtime fans know, the original title for Star Wars was actually The Adventures of Luke Starkiller and would go on to become the pop culture phenomenon we all know it as today. Harrison, of course, co-starred in the film alongside Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill and Leia Organa actress Carrie Fisher, marking his second collaboration with director George Lucas after American Graffiti (1973).

Related: 25 Years Later, ‘Star Wars’ Brings Back Darth Maul for New Horror Project

Ford, just as much of a scoundrel as his onscreen counterpart, has always been notorious for his snarky, “couldn’t care less” persona, especially when it comes to all things Star Wars. But he might’ve been a little too careless after leaving his script for The Adventures of Luke Starkiller in a London apartment he stayed at in 1976, per euronews. This is supposedly the fourth draft of the film, and if the rumors are true, it features characters and scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

Hilariously enough, the script is being auctioned off by the owners of the apartment, who stated that Ford was “an excellent tenant, very tidy” and noted that the Han Solo actor would even have drinks with them in the garden — on top of attending their son’s birthday party, which must’ve earned him some major bragging rights after Star Wars came out.

The couple found the script years ago but only recently decided to part ways with it. They also have plans to sell other items that they kept from Ford’s brief stay at their London flat, including a call sheet, filming schedules, and a handwritten note from Ford.

However, eager fans might have to win big at the Boonta Eve Classic Podrace before placing their offers, as the script is reportedly anticipated to sell somewhere between $10,000 to $15,000.

Of course, plenty of deleted scenes and bonus footage from the Original Trilogy have been made public over the years, including a scene where Luke, still living on Tatooine, visits his friend Biggs Darklighter (Garrick Hagon) at Tosche Station, where they talk about Biggs’ decision to join the Rebel Alliance, giving more insight into Luke’s relationships outside of his Aunt Beru (Shelagh Fraser) and Uncle Owen (Phil Brown).

With this in mind, it’s clear that Lucas had many different visions for his Star Wars galaxy, with the most obvious being the fact that he toyed with the name Starkiller before ultimately landing on Skywalker. But if the lucky buyer so chooses to let fans read what’s on the pages, it would be exciting to find out if any of the scrapped characters, concepts, and scenes were added to later projects or adapted into Disney+ originals.

Only time will tell if George Lucas’ initial plans for A New Hope were, perhaps, better than the version we ended up seeing in theaters or if there’s a reason why Harrison Ford didn’t hesitate to abandon his unfinished script in a London apartment.

What’s your favorite moment from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope? Let us know in the comments below!