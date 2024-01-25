25 Years Later, ‘Star Wars’ Brings Back Darth Maul for New Horror Project

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 25 years since Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) first graced the silver screen. And to commemorate the film’s upcoming anniversary, Marvel Comics is bringing back an iconic villain from the Prequel Series who continues to fascinate audiences today: Darth Maul.

Related: Daisy Ridley ‘Star Wars’ Movie Director Fired?

Although the first installment in George Lucas’ Prequel Trilogy, The Phantom Menace, wasn’t exactly met with warm critical reception upon its premiere in 1999, there’s no denying that it introduced millions of young fans to the galaxy far, far away, making it one of the most important movies in all of Star Wars.

Pesky trade federations and treaty negotiations aside, The Phantom Menace is perhaps best remembered for the iconic Duel of the Fates, which sees Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his Padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) going up against the silent but deadly Sith Lord, Darth Maul (Ray Park). And it’s no wonder why; Maul’s fighting prowess and devilish appearance make him the stuff of nightmares. As the story goes, Qui-Gon is defeated by Maul, thus leaving Obi-Wan to deliver the final blow and take up the training of the Chosen One himself, Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd/Hayden Christensen).

Related: Original Ahsoka Actress Ashley Eckstein Returns to Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Character

Considering that Maul was a fan-favorite element of the Prequel Trilogy, it’s not surprising that Dave Filoni, George Lucas, and Co. decided to bring him back for the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series, where Sam Witwer voiced him. He ultimately meets his demise in Star Wars Rebels, where Obi-Wan finally kills him in a sequence eerily reminiscent of Anakin’s “death” in Star Wars: Episode III -Revenge of the Sith (2005). Maul also had a live-action cameo in the final moments of Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), though it’s hard to tell if Lucasfilm will continue his story down the line.

For now, Maul’s onscreen future remains unknown, but those hoping to see the Sith Lord pop up in Star Wars media again can rejoice, as he’s set to take center stage in an upcoming Marvel Comics run titled Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red. According to StarWars.com, fans can expect to see a “gritty” four-issue miniseries, with each installment written and drawn by a different creative team.

Darth Maul is back in the pages of Marvel Comics with the upcoming Star Wars: Darth Maul: Black, White, and Red.

Darth Maul is back in the pages of Marvel Comics with the upcoming Star Wars: Darth Maul: Black, White, and Red. Learn more here: https://t.co/HClWmbdO9u pic.twitter.com/zuSJ9jhGO5 — Star Wars (@starwars) January 24, 2024

And from the sounds of it, readers are in for a very different take on the apprentice of Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). According to author Benjamin Percy, the series will be a “nightmarish journey” involving a group known as the Final Occultation. “I’ve always loved blending genres and horror and science fiction make for great bedfellows,” he explained. “The dark, cold void of space invites awe and terror. We’re leaning into that.”

Maul’s deadly agility, lightsaber skills, and experience as the mastermind of the criminal underworld make him a force to be reckoned with, and it’ll be interesting to see how Marvel and Star Wars continue to flesh out his story in this new miniseries. Over the years, Maul has developed into quite a complex character, making him one of the most compelling parts of the franchise. And given his status as a fan-favorite, there’s the off-chance that this comic book run is setting up his return to live-action, perhaps in a Disney+ spinoff show.

It remains to be seen whether or not Lucasfilm will finally round out Maul’s story onscreen, as there’s undoubtedly potential for the franchise to tie up loose story threads down the road. After all, we barely scratched the surface of his time with Crimson Dawn, despite Solo laying the foundation for this arc — as George Lucas intended to explore in his original plans for the Sequel Trilogy. Regardless, this new Black, White & Red tale is exciting news in and of itself, promising a darker look at such a beloved villain.

Issue #1 of Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red arrives on April 25, 2024.

Do you want to see Darth Maul again in live-action Star Wars? Share your thoughts in the comments below!