Original Ahsoka Actress Ashley Eckstein Returns to Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Character

Ashley Eckstein, the original voice actress of the iconic Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano, is coming back to the character with a new Disney partnership.

Eckstein, who voiced the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker in the character’s introduction in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) until The Rise of Skywalker (2019), was controversially replaced by Rosario Dawson for the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, then in her own Ahsoka series.

Many Star Wars fans were outraged by the re-casting and demanded that Ashley Eckstein play the role, similar to how Katee Sackhoff both voiced Bo-Katan Kryze in various animated series and portrayed her in live-action. However, it seems that the brass at Lucasfilm and Disney were not up for the idea, leaving fandom to believe that The Clone Wars actress had been Jedi-purged from the franchise.

Now, Ashley Eckstein has returned with a new Ahsoka-inspired fashion collection, directly inspired by the legendary Star Wars Rebels episode “Twilight of the Apprentice Part 2,” in which her character battles her former master, now fully transformed into the Sith Lord Darth Vader. The episode featured one of the most iconic lines in Star Wars history, delivered by Ahsoka to the former Anakin Skywalker: “I am no Jedi.”

Ashley Eckstein’s new collection is named after that memorable Ahsoka Tano line, which features original art from Bret Iwan. The actress showed off the collection in an extensive Instagram post, which you can see below:

While Eckstein may no longer be the sole Ahsoka Tano actress (Rosario Dawson was joined by Ariana Greenblatt in the live-action series), it’s clear that she continues to cherish the character. Notably, it appears that Disney is joining in on the promotion of her line, with Eckstein’s post stating, “This new collection will soon be available @disneyparks and select items on @shopDisney just in time for our fan proclaimed holiday Ahsoka Tano Day on January 29th!”

The actress revealed more details about her appearances:

I can’t wait to celebrate this new collection with you all on January 27th @waltdisneyworld and January 28th @disneyland and the event details are below. I’ll be doing a meet and greet and giving away signed script pages to some of the first fans who shop the collection! Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Location: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Product Sales/Wristband Distribution: Keystone Clothiers

Meet & Greet: Star Wars Launch Bay

Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/events-tours/shopping-events/ Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Location: Downtown Disney District, Disneyland Resort

Product Sales/Wristband Distribution: Star Wars Trading Post

Meet & Greet: Star Wars Trading Post

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

https://disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/merchandise-events/

