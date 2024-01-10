This Is the Way: Dave Filoni’s ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Announced

Dave Filoni has worked wonders for the Star Wars universe, but his biggest feat is yet to come. After eagerly waiting for The Mandalorian’s fourth season on Disney+, Mando and Grogu are finally stepping onto the big screen in a new original film.

The Lucasfilm/Disney darling made headlines last year after being promoted to Chief Creative Officer at the studio, and it was only a matter of time before he finally made his own cinematic contribution to the franchise he so clearly adores. The question is, will he bring us in warm or will he bring us in cold?

Filoni might have cut his teeth on Star Wars: Clone Wars, but his work with Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian was arguably what truly sold him as a filmmaker. Now that Din Djarin and his little green buddy, Grogu, are on their way to the big screen, how will he play with the toys he’s created?

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Filoni Joins the Star Wars Cinematic Galaxy

Lucasfilm and Star Wars officially made the announcement surrounding the film, and the creators involved have shown their excitement for the upcoming project. Kathleen Kenedy, president of Lucasfilm, is very hopeful for the release as she made the following statement.

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen…”

Inside the Magic has spoken on the potential of a Filoni-led film in the past, and this writer is certainly happy to see it come to fruition. Even so, there’s more to it than just a film adaptation with familiar characters and a creator’s name attached.

While Favreau is the one in the director’s chair, this is still Filoni’s slice of the Star Wars galaxy, and his gift for storytelling is going to be an essential element in the project’s creation. If it is anything in terms of scale and grandeur that Ahsoka was, this is going to be Mando’s biggest adventure yet.

With that in mind, it’s still a mystery where the story could further take our two main characters. After all, the last season’s finale saw both Din Jarin and Grogu sitting pretty at their own little slice of heaven on their Nevarro homestead. It seemed like the series should have passed the torch to the next generation of Mandalorians, right?

Now that Filoni has introduced Grand Admiral Thrawn into the mix, Mando will have bigger fish to fry than Moff Gideon (who might still be alive and lurking somewhere in the shadows). That said, nothing can officially be stated until Favreau or Filoni say otherwise.

Inside the Magic will continue to update as developments arise.