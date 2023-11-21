Controversial Director Put in Charge of ‘Star Wars’ by Kathleen Kennedy

Disney has put someone new in charge of Star Wars, which is an indication that the company is getting nervous about fans leaving the franchise in droves after disappointing seasons of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

The Walt Disney Company bought Lucasfilm over a decade ago, and along with it, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. Although it made a whole lot of money from the Daisy Ridley-led sequel trilogy and managed to create a new galactic icon in The Mandalorian‘s Grogu that sells a lot of plush toys, it’s hard to claim that fans are content with Disney’s stewardship.

Kathleen Kennedy and ‘Star Wars’

Since 2012, Kathleen Kennedy has been President of Lucasfilm and has frequently been the target of fan anger for everything from the use of deceased actors via CGI in Rogue One (2016) to her refusal to recast the role of Indiana Jones now that Harrison Ford has decided to hang up his hat, essentially killing one of the most beloved action-adventure series in cinema history.

Along with director Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy has been an easy target for Star Wars fans upset with the direction of the franchise, but now they have a new person to kick around.

Will There Ever Be Another ‘Star Wars’ Movie?

There has not been a theatrical Star Wars film since The Rise of Skywalker (2019), a movie that made over a billion dollars at the box office and a whole lot of fans angry. Since then, Lucasfilm has announced numerous new films to be in development, including a Patty Jenkins-directed Rogue Squadron movie, a mysterious project spearheaded by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, and a movie about Jabba the Hutt’s backstory that was to be directed by Guillermo del Toro.

In the meantime, audiences have received an expanding number of television series on Disney+. While the bounty hunter series The Mandalorian was a huge hit in the beginning, its viewer numbers and critical acclaim have been abruptly dropping as Pedro Pascal is increasingly sidelined, and Ahsoka had some of the smallest audiences for a Star Wars series to date.

So, Disney has no real answers about a new movie, and now its streaming shows are beginning to lose steam. In response, the company has done the natural thing: promote someone.

Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer

It was just announced that Lucasfilm has a new chief creative officer, essentially the person to guide the future of the company as the right-hand man of Kathleen Kennedy (per Vanity Fair).

That person is a polarizing figure in the fandom: Dave Filoni, the director and animator behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Resistance, and Star Wars Rebels. It is not really a surprise that Filoni would be tapped for a hugely powerful position at Lucasfilm, given that he has already been given free rein over all Star Wars Animation projects.

While Dave Filoni is beloved for The Clone Wars, Star Wars Resistance, and Star Wars Rebels, his increasing push to force his own additions (Force Gods, anyone?) to the already-complex mythology of the franchise has led some to see him as trying to supplant original creator George Lucas.

On the other hand, Dave Filoni was mentored by Lucas himself in his younger years and clearly has the ear of Kathleen Kennedy, so we’ll pretty much have to wait and see if anything actually changes. As Filoni puts it, “In this new role, it’s opened up to basically everything that’s going on… When we’re planning the future of what we’re doing now, I’m involved at the inception phase.”

Dave Filoni is in charge now, for better or worse.

Will Dave Filoni help the franchise as chief creative officer, or will this make things even worse? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!