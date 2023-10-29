Fired ‘Mandalorian’ Star Attacks Disney, Shares Anti-Kathleen Kennedy Rant

Disgraced Star Wars actress and MMA trailblazer Gina Carano is taking to social media in her latest anti-Disney rant, standing by the creators of Comedy Central’s South Park following their latest Paramount+ special, which took aim at all things Lucasfilm — including its controversial president, Kathleen Kennedy.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s South Park has, whether you like it or not, irreversibly changed the TV landscape forever, redefining the adult animation genre by pushing boundaries most of its contemporaries have been too afraid to approach since its premiere on Comedy Central in 1997.

Since then, South Park has seemingly made it its goal to offend as many people as possible, targeting Hollywood A-listers from the likes of Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, and Paris Hilton, even taking on Saddam Hussein, Donald Trump, Osama bin Laden, and politicians of every stripe.

Although the series has been met with scathing criticism over the years, South Park remains one of Comedy Central’s longest-running programs and has received numerous accolades, including five Primetime Emmy Awards and a prestigious Peabody Award.

In 2021, Parker and Stone scored a whopping $900 million deal with ViacomCBS, which will keep the show on the air for the foreseeable future and see the production of several new movies exclusively for Paramount+. The first TV movie released under this massive new contract, South Park: Post Covid, aired in November 2021 and was shortly followed by South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, then South Park: The Streaming Wars in 2022.

Now, Stone and Parker have, for better or worse, debuted their latest TV special: South Park: Joining the Panderverse. As its title suggests, the 47-minute episode is a not-so-subtle commentary on Disney’s handling of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which have found themselves at the center of endless internet discourse over the years due to its rapid expansion on Disney+.

While the early days of the MCU, overseen by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, were generally well received, with the Infinity Saga culminating in Avengers: Endgame (2019), its Multiverse Saga hasn’t fared nearly as well. Many fans have complained of the studio’s tireless sludge of miniseries, spinoffs, sequels, and prequel movies that make it difficult to comprehend one project without watching the seemingly countless others before it, with Phases Five and Six arguably being more set-up instead of payoff.

As for Star Wars, Disney has ruffled feathers ever since purchasing the IP from creator George Lucas in 2012, with the highly divisive Sequel Trilogy going down as one of the most controversial chapters in cinematic history. Disney+ originals such as The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi were also met with scathing reviews, with many longtime fans criticizing Disney for its treatment of legacy characters.

Many have become increasingly frustrated with Disney’s “woke agenda,” given that the company itself has historically featured little to no prominent LGBTQ+ characters or people of color in their projects, both in front of and behind the camera. It’s also important to note that the majority of higher-ups at the Walt Disney Company are white men, meaning the conversation is mostly being driven by people who have no personal understanding of issues such as misogyny, racism, and workplace discrimination.

Joining the Panderverse tackles this debate head-on while also taking fire at Disney’s oftentimes lazy efforts to diversify its content in recent years. This can be seen in controversial casting choices, from Halle Bailey taking over as Princess Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid (2023) reboot to Rachel Zegler stepping into the role of Snow White — based on a German character from the Brothers Grimm fairytale — for Marc Webb’s upcoming adaptation.

Skewering all sides of a fraught cultural debate in typical South Park fashion, the episode sees Eric Cartman (Parker) having a dream/nightmare that he and his friends, Stan Marsh (Parker), Kyle Brovloski (Stone), and Kenny McCormick (Stone), have been replaced by “diverse” women “complaining about the patriarchy.” When Cartman expresses his concerns to his school’s principal, he accuses the fourth grader of being bigoted, saying he’s part of the problem.

Hilariously enough, Cartman is tracked down by Kathleen Kennedy, who’s become quite the controversial figure in the Star Wars community over her 11-year tenure at Lucasfilm. They discover that in the alternative universe (AKA the titular Panderverse), Cartman’s constant hate mail has led directly to Kennedy turning to the “Panderstone” to make increasingly pandering movies (most of which are box office flops) and other projects by putting “a chick” in the lead and making characters “gay and lame.”

The true message of the story peeks through at the end when Kennedy apologizes for her extreme reactions, and Cartman says he’s sorry for being so resistant to the studio’s efforts to change and diversify their stories. Ultimately, Stone and Parker’s intentions with Joining the Panderverse are to point out that radicalization on both sides can lead to adverse outcomes; there should be inclusive narratives and diverse characters, but simply adding people of different races, sexualities, and gender identities doesn’t inherently make a movie or TV show good, and shouldn’t excuse it from any otherwise justifiable criticism.

So, while the episode isn’t a slam dunk on Disney or an attack against Kennedy by any means, who is treated as a sympathetic character in the end, South Park did successfully satirize a prominent issue within the media sphere — though some didn’t exactly get the point.

Gina Carano, who played Alderaanian warrior and New Republic Marshal Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, recently weighed in on the latest South Park special, praising Stone and Parker for its message while also putting Disney on blast for censoring YouTubers’ reactions to the episode.

As you may recall, Carano was booted from Star Wars and Lucasfilm in February 2021 after she refused to take down social media posts that saw her sharing conspiracy theories about the pandemic, and even compared the reaction to her being a Republican to what Jewish people suffered in Nazi Germany. People have also deemed the former MMA fighter to be anti-trans after she viciously mocked gender pronouns.

Since then, Carano has become an outspoken figurehead against mainstream Hollywood, starring in a number of unremarkable low-budget film and TV projects from far-right media outlet The Daily Wire.

Still, although she’s been essentially blacklisted from the entertainment industry, Carano continues to speak her mind and recently uploaded a lengthy rant to Twitter/X about her disdain for Disney and, specifically, Kennedy.

Speaking in response to South Park‘s new Paramount+ special, the former Cara Dune doubled down on her criticisms of the Lucasfilm exec, sharing her belief that Kennedy will somehow enact a revenge plot to take down South Park by “activat[ing] her online mob” and silencing those who agree with Stone and Parker’s points:

This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and Hollywood Reporter run hit pieces about the South Park creators and their families smearing their names through every useful idiot she has under her thumb who would sell their soul to work for Lucas film, she’ll activate her online mob to repeat that the South Park creators are racist, bigot, transphobes, and demand the South Park creators publicly apologize by only using words she approves of and finally she’ll demand they subject themselves to a re-education course of 45 people in the lbgtq community zoom call to sit there and listen of how badly they got their feelings hurt all over a little boop of a South Park episode. But maybe just maybe the jig is up. https://twitter.com/ginacarano/status/1718115256055267802

Ironically, Carano seems to have missed South Park‘s point that radicalization on both sides of the “woke” media debate is harmful to creating meaningful stories, instead falling back on her usual routine of playing the victim. This is hardly new behavior for the actress, however, who has repeatedly taken aim at Kennedy and Disney since her 2021 firing, claiming to have been “bullied’ out of Hollywood for her political stances.

Ultimately, Carano is absolutely entitled to her opinion. Still, there’s no denying that ditching the civil approach in favor of blasting Disney for supposedly plotting to run “hit pieces” and smear campaigns against South Park — which has never happened in the past, despite the animated show having poked fun at the company in dozens of episodes — when that hasn’t even happened is a bit of an extreme reaction.

Carano aside, only time will tell if Disney will take a page out of Joining the Panderverse when developing future installments for its beloved IPs because, unbelievable as it might be, South Park has a funny wisdom to it and often speaks to the truths of modern pop culture — even if the “Panderstone” is a bit of s strecth.

What do you think of Gina Carano’s response to South Park? Do you think Disney needs to change its ways when it comes to diversifying its content? Let us know in the comments below!