Disney Cuts ‘Snow White,’ Issues Official Statement on Rachel Zegler

Disney’s live-action Snow White has been given a major update and the company has issued a statement on Rachel Zegler.

There, perhaps, has been no company under more scrutiny over the last few months than The Walt Disney Company. From decisions with films to political stances to choices to raise prices at the Disney parks and much more, fans have come from near and far to criticize Disney in a big way.

One of the biggest and most notable decisions that has put Disney under the microscope has been the company’s decision to change the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) with a revamped live-action version that will look almost nothing like the original. Of course, the original Snow White was Disney’s first full-length animated feature film, and it was truly groundbreaking in the world of animation and cinema.

Released during the Great Depression, it was a monumental risk for Walt Disney and his team, as it represented a departure from the short cartoons they were known for. The film’s use of Technicolor brought the enchanting fairy tale to life with vibrant colors and intricate detail, setting a new standard for animation quality. Snow White also introduced the concept of character-driven storytelling, with memorable and emotionally engaging characters like Snow White herself and the seven distinct dwarfs.

Its success not only saved the Disney studio from financial ruin but also paved the way for the countless animated classics that followed, solidifying Disney’s reputation as an animation powerhouse and influencing the industry for generations to come.

However, as we’ve gotten closer and closer to the release of the live-action version of the film, fans have become increasingly critical. Disney announced that it would be changing the seven dwarfs to “magical creatures,” and it was confirmed that there would be no prince in this version. Instead, Andrew Burnap would play a new character named Jonathan.

If these changes weren’t enough to enrage many fans, it got worse once Rachel Zegler began sharing comments about the film. Most notably, she shared that Burnap’s scenes could be cut altogether and that this version would not be a love story. Because of Zegler’s comments, she has been put directly in the crosshairs of many fans and critics who are supportive of Walt Disney’s original work. The scrutiny got so bad, as a matter of fact, that multiple fake reports went viral sharing that Zegler had been fired from the film, but none of those were accurate.

While fans have waited for an official release on the film, Disney dropped a bombshell on Friday. Inside the Magic reported that the company changed its release date, now set to debut on March 21, 2025, a full year later than it was originally supposed to be released and cutting it from the 2024 release schedule.

No details have been given on why the release was changed, but the backlash surrounding the film and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes– alongside the fact that Disney understands it will have to make more than $340 million to break even at the box office and that number could rise even further– could have all played into the decision.

Still, Disney’s official release came with a first-look photo that reveals Rachel Zegler as the princess and the following information was shared from the company as well:

“Disney’s Snow White—a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film—is coming to theaters on March 21, 2025. The film—which stars Rachel Zegler—invites audiences back into the magical world of Snow White with beloved songs and recognizable characters such as the Evil Queen and, of course, Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy and Doc. The film is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and includes original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman).”

This image confirms that Disney is moving forward and is firmly in the corner of Rachel Zegler starring as Snow White. The company is planning to delay the film– likely for the reasons we outlined before– but the official statement indicates that Zegler will, in fact, be the princess and that there will be no casting changes, which always seemed unlikely.

Disney fans will have to wait more than a year for the project to be released, and there most likely will not be much new information given for several more months now, but this release and statement give us all we need to know about Zegler’s status and what Disney plans to do moving forward. The movie will not be canceled, and casting will not be changed.

