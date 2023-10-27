Rachel Zegler Removed From Movie, More Details Emerge

Rachel Zegler has quickly become one of the most popular names in all of Hollywood, especially over the last several months.

Rachel Zegler has been making waves in the entertainment industry for a number of reasons. Her breakthrough came when she was cast as the lead role in Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of West Side Story (2021). Despite being relatively unknown at the time, Zegler’s portrayal of Maria received critical acclaim and showcased her exceptional singing and acting skills.

In addition to her role as Maria, Zegler generated a mix of reactions among fans when she was announced as the star of Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White. While this role garnered both anticipation and controversy for the reinterpretation of the classic character, Zegler’s casting has undeniably solidified her presence in the industry, though no one can deny the controversy surrounding her, especially as we move towards the film’s anticipated release date.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), a groundbreaking animated masterpiece from the creative genius Walt Disney, has left a major mark on the history of cinema. Because of the historical marks surrounding the film, it should come as no surprise that many fans have taken exception with Disney changing key elements in the story, including removing the prince (Andrew Burnap now plays a new role with the name Jonathan) and the seven dwarfs (now replaced with magical creatures).

Many fans have dubbed the movie as “woke,” and Disney currently faces an uphill battle at the box office, reportedly needing to bring in $340 million at the box office to just break even. As a matter of fact, the movie has faced so many delays and potential battles that it has been moved to March 2025 after originally being set for March 2024. While it is the most prominent role, this isn’t the only movie set to star Rachel Zegler.

The actress is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, an exciting opportunity to showcase her talent in a high-profile franchise as the character Lucy Gray Baird. She’ll star alongside Tom Blyth, who is set to play the role of a young President Snow. While many are interested to see what the prequel might look like when it’s released in November, there is one film that Zegler has been completely removed from.

While all of this is happening as Disney drops the Snow White release for an entire year, Inside the Magic previously reported that Zegler was removed from Paddington 3. While there have been numerous rumors as to why the actress was removed– including reports that this had to do with the backlash she was facing in regards to Snow White– multiple reports have indicated it is much simpler than that.

The truth of the matter is that Zegler won’t be playing a role in the upcoming children’s film because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Since Studiocanal is not a member of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), it has been able to continue filming Paddington in Peru despite the strikes happening in the U.S.

In addition, many actors and cast members have been able to continue working under the UK’s union Equity, but the same rules do not apply to Zegler. Ultimately, this is the reason that she was removed and replaced by newcomer Carla Tous.

What do you think of Rachel Zegler? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!