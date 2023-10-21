Rachel Zegler Co-Star Breaks Silence on Live-Action ‘Snow White’

The live-action Snow White starring Rachel Zegler that Disney is in the process of developing has had quite the amount of controversy.

Rachel Zegler first burst onto the scene in 2018 when she was cast as the lead role of Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s remake of West Side Story (2021), a role that garnered her widespread acclaim. Her performance in the film demonstrated her exceptional singing and acting abilities, and it marked the beginning of what has proven to be a remarkable career in the entertainment world.

However, it was her subsequent casting as Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the beloved 1937 classic that truly raised her to another level in terms of recognition. While Zegler’s casting was met with both excitement and disapproval from fans around the world, it was really the comments that followed that put her squarely in the sights of backlash from many.

In multiple interviews, Zegler talked about major changes that would be made to the live-action version of the animated feature film. Disney removed the seven dwarfs from the film and, instead, replaced them with magical creatures. In addition, Zegler shared that this would not be a love story and that Snow White would not be saved by a prince. In comments alongside Gal Gadot (who will play the Evil Queen), Zegler went viral by sharing that it was “not 1937 anymore.”

“I just mean it’s not 1937 anymore,” Zegler said. “She’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Zegler noted. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

These reported changes have not been received well by many fans it’s clear that Disney faces an uphill battle in getting the movie– which is set to be released in the spring of 2024– to be profitable. Recently, reports came forward that Disney will need to make at least $340 million at the box office to break even, but this number will likely rise as we get closer to the film’s release. The backlash has even prompted conservative company The Daily Wire to make its own version of Snow White, which will star Youtuber Brett Cooper in the role of the princess.

While Zegler is most prominently known for the role she’s about to portray on the big screen in Snow White, that’s not the only project that she’s involved. Things haven’t gone perfectly for the actress as of late. She had to drop out of filming for Paddington 3 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. The animated film titled Spellbound was removed from Apple TV this week but picked up by Netflix.

Her most pressing project, however, is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), which is set to be released in November of this year. As soon as the strikes come to an end, Zegler is expected to be on the promotional trail for the new movie, in which she plays Lucy Gray Baird. She’ll be seen alongside Tom Blyth (who plays a young President Snow), likely quite a bit, and recently, the actor spoke out in regards to her role in the live-action Snow White film.

Though Blyth is not playing a role in Disney’s rendition of the 1937 animated film, he was tagged on social media by a fan who “wanted him to give Rachel Zegler a message.”

“Can you deliver a message for me? Tell @rachelzegler that Snow White is going to suck,” they said.

Blyth promptly replied to the fan, “Can you do me a favour and get a f**king life?,” he said on Instagram.

The official description for The Hunger Games prequel, which centers around Tom Blyth’s character can be read below:

“It is the morning of the reaping that will kick off the tenth annual Hunger Games. In the Capitol, eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow is preparing for his one shot at glory as a mentor in the Games. The once-mighty house of Snow has fallen on hard times, its fate hanging on the slender chance that Coriolanus will be able to outcharm, outwit, and outmaneuver his fellow students to mentor the winning tribute. The odds are against him. He’s been given the humiliating assignment of mentoring the female tribute from District 12, the lowest of the low. Their fates are now completely intertwined — every choice Coriolanus makes could lead to favor or failure, triumph or ruin. Inside the arena, it will be a fight to the death. Outside the arena, Coriolanus starts to feel for his doomed tribute . . . and must weigh his need to follow the rules against his desire to survive no matter what it takes.”

