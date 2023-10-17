New ‘Snow White’ Film Announced, Entire Cast Replaced

Many fans have grown upset with the changes that Disney is making to Snow White, and it seems they’ve been heard in some form.

Released in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs holds a monumental place in the history of animation and cinema. As the first full-length animated feature film, it revolutionized the industry and laid the foundation for the creation of the animated classics that followed. The film’s impact was felt not only in its technical achievements but also in its cultural significance. Its success not only saved the Walt Disney Studios from potential bankruptcy but also established Disney as a dominant force in the entertainment world.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was its enduring influence on storytelling and character development. The film introduced audiences to a timeless and beloved fairy tale, setting a high standard for animated storytelling. It also created iconic characters like Snow White and the seven dwarfs, who have become cultural symbols.

However, Disney has come under fire from many over changes that it has made to its original version, with a live-action movie set to be released in 2024. Many critics took issue with the casting of Rachel Zegler as Snow White, and then more backlash followed when Disney announced that it would alter the seven dwarfs into a diverse collection of magical creatures of varying sizes and genders.

Zegler further sparked controversy by suggesting that the new film would take a different approach to the iconic character. She expressed that Snow White wouldn’t be focused on finding true love but on becoming a fearless, fair, brave, and true leader. She argued that the original film was outdated in its portrayal of women’s roles and questioned the emphasis on her love story with a character who exhibited stalker-like behavior.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said. “We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Now, in the midst of this backlash, the decision to create an alternative Snow White film has come, but it’s being met with its fair share of controversy as well, this time from the other side.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the conservative media company, The Daily Wire, is embarking on the production of a live-action Snow White movie. This decision comes in response to right-wing criticism of Disney’s forthcoming live-action Snow White adaptation.

The film, titled Snow White and the Evil Queen, features YouTuber Brett Cooper in the role of the princess and is based on the original Brothers Grimm fairy tale, which is now in the public domain.

Jeremy Boreing, co-founder of The Daily Wire, explained, “It’s a story about a princess and a prince, about beauty and vanity, about love and its power to raise us from death to life. It’s our own adaptation of an ancient fairy tale.” Boreing made this announcement while launching Bentkey, The Daily Wire’s new kids’ entertainment brand, which aims to compete with Disney+ at a time when some conservatives have become dissatisfied with the legacy studio.

Cooper, who hosts the Daily Wire-produced show “The Comments Section With Brett Cooper,” expressed her excitement about the project to The Hollywood Reporter: “I was raised on the original Grimms’ Fairy Tales, so I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this iconic story to life for the next generation! Snow White is such a beautiful character, and I’m honored to be playing her. Like all the best fairy tales, this is a story with timeless values, like love, friendship, and kindness, and I can’t wait to share them.”

David Hand, a designer for Disney in the 1990s and the son of one of the original film’s directors, also expressed his disagreement with the new approach, deeming it a “disgrace.”

“It’s a whole different concept and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it,” Hand said. He called it a “disgrace” that Disney is “trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier. … Their thoughts are just so radical now. They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters … They’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that. I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films. … There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did. … I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.”

No other update has been given on the movie or its potential release.

Disney, on the other hand, plans to release its live-action Snow White in the spring of 2024. Once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end, the company will reportedly have to finish up filming.

What do you think of this rival Snow White?