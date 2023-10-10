Furious Disney Done With Rachel Zegler, Brings Back Original ‘Snow White’

Disney has finally gotten fed up with all the controversy over the upcoming remake of Snow White with Rachel Zegler, and has decided to go back to the beloved original.

The Rachel Zegler-led live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) has been faced with backlash from every direction since it was first announced. Unsurprisingly, a lot of Disney fans were outraged at even the thought of remaking the very first Disney animated feature (directed by Walt himself), which is widely considered one of the most influential movies of all time and often ranked as the single greatest animated film of all time.

The controversy did not slow down when it was announced that Disney had cast Latin actress Rachel Zegler, best known for starring in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story (2021), as Snow White. While the studio was praised by some for its embrace of color-blind casting, others were outraged by the thought that “skin white as snow” not be taken literally.

Then it became known that Disney had decided that the “Seven Dwarfs” part of Snow White also did not need to be taken literally. After Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage publically called the movie a “backward story,” Disney responded with a statement saying, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

On-set footage revealed that Disney had “re-imagined” the Seven Dwarfs as one actor with dwarfism and six without, including one female performer. Once again, a vocal contingent of traditionalist Disney fans were outraged.

The controversies have just kept coming, with comments by Rachel Zegler that she had not been a fan of the original Disney Snow White as a child being taken as criticism of it, while Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson’s screenplay has already been decried as a “woke” feminist attack on the original fairy tale.

Now, Disney has gone on the defensive and done the only thing it can: give fans the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, now in a pristine 4K restoration to stream directly on 4K (per Variety).

Disney says that the new Snow White restoration is “the result of the combined efforts of the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, working closely with key artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios.” The re-release comes on the heels of the similar recent restoration of Cinderella (1950).

Disney animator/director Eric Goldberg says, “As the very first Walt Disney feature, Mike Giaimo and I felt we owed a debt to history to get it looking as beautiful, and as accurate to the original colors, as we could. The muted palette and the delicate watercolor backgrounds evoke the illustrated fairy tales that Walt so loved, and the story and characters continue to resonate to this day. I hope our work inspires future generations of animation artists to fully appreciate the masterful talent and care that has gone into this landmark film.”

The restoration of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be released on Disney+ on October 16, while the remake of the film is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024.

The new film is directed by Marc Webb and, alongside the Disney Princess, stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, a new character who is definitely not Prince Charming.

