After “Firing” Reports, ‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Calls Out “Cruel” Backlash

Actress Rachel Zegler is calling out the “cruel” backlash that has gone viral on social media.

Rachel Zegler rose to fame for her breakout role as Maria Vasquez in the 2021 adaptation of West Side Story (2021), directed by Steven Spielberg. West Side Story (2021) was a reimagining of the classic 1961 film of the same name, which itself was an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Zegler’s performance as Maria received critical acclaim for her powerful singing voice and emotional depth. Her portrayal of the character was seen as a fresh and captivating take on the iconic role, earning her widespread recognition and praise. Quickly, she ascended up the ranks of Hollywood.

Zegler is set to replace Jennifer Lawrence as the new lead in a prequel for The Hunger Games, titled The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is set to release on November 17, 2023. However, the most prominent role that Zegler landed was to play the iconic Disney princess Snow White in a new live-action adaptation alongside Gal Gadot, who will play the Evil Queen.

Disney received backlash right off hand for some of the decisions it made in the production of the film, including changing the traditional seven dwarfs to “magical creatures.” Zegler didn’t make things any better once she went on a press tour attempting to market the new film.

Zegler shared in comments that she thought the original animated film was “strange” and that the live-action adaptation wouldn’t look anything like the film that Walt Disney once produced from start to finish. In addition, Disney would not have a prince in this version. Instead, Andrew Burnap would play the role of “Jonathan” in the new version, but Zegler said that the movie was “not a love story” and that Snow White would not be saved by a princess.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” said Zegler of the film’s new direction. “We absolutely wrote a Snow White that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Zegler has received quite the amount of backlash over comments like these, especially in the last few months as production wrapped and Disney continued to promote the new movie. As a matter of fact, Zegler has been hit with so much backlash that multiple reports have come forward and gone viral, claiming that Disney would be firing Zegler from her role and potentially canceling the movie altogether.

While Disney does have a tall hill to climb to make the movie break even– needing the film to eclipse more than $340 million– the company has moved forward with its plan to release the movie in the spring of 2024.

Throughout this backlash, Zegler has remained active on social media. She recently addressed those rumors of her being fired from Snow White with well-timed tweets, and now she has come back in the defense of a world-renowned superstar.

Taylor Swift has taken the internet by storm over the last couple of weeks. The singer and songwriter has been spotted at the last two Kansas City Chiefs games, presumably kindling a relationship with TE Travis Kelce. Because of Swift’s presence in the NFL, it many other media outlets that don’t typically take much time to cover Swift have been talking about the superstar and what her continued presence in the NFL could mean in the league.

Recently, Rachel Zegler called out Barstool Sports personality Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz after he joked about an adult film involving Taylor Swift.

“it’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated”

Zegler went on to say that “you will never see anyone speak this way about a man,” ending her comments by demanding they “leave Taylor Swift alone.”

“You will never see people speaking this way about a man. That goes for a lot of different scenarios. We do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s. And it’s not always just men who speak this way about us. Women can and do, too. It sucks. Leave Taylor Swift alone!” she added.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he “lost sleep over Dan’s grotesque comments” but that he hopes the personality learns from his mistake as he has received thousands of responses in backlash to his words. The video on Twitter (X) has since received more than 3.4 million views.

