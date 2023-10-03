Rachel Zegler “Blacklisted” After ‘Snow White’ Filming

Rachel Zegler seems to be the actress Disney fans love to hate, doesn’t she? Of course, the animosity towards the face behind the live-action Snow White isn’t without reason.

No Disney project has united fans in hatred better than the upcoming retelling of Walt Disney’s enchanted fairytale, and many believe Zegler’s behavior and comments surrounding the production are to blame. Based on her previous quotes, they’re not wrong.

Rachel Zegler Joins Disney’s Hall of Infamy

While rumors persist that the actress has been let go or replaced, Disney is still going through with the maligned adaptation. Although fans have pleaded with Disney not to pursue this project any further, the truth is that the studio will likely release the film, lose millions at the box office, take the hit, and likely never work with Zegler again.

Broad is the path and wide is the gate that leads to destruction, but Zegler is practically sprinting. She’s insulted her male co-star, trashed the original Disney classic, and has reportedly been a nightmare to work with, ultimately torching her career in the process.

Multiple Stars Fired by Disney

Zegler’s reported behavior might land her in a world of trouble. However, she isn’t the first to take this path. Disney has cut ties with several stars in the movie industry, and she’s is only the newest addition.

Zegler’s behavior is undoubtedly toxic, but she’s not the worst offender Disney has had to deal with. While many stars have been terrors on and off set, the shamed princess is only one of the multitude who bear a black mark from the house of mouse.

DISCLAIMER: The views of the celebrities listed below do not reflect those of the author or Inside the Magic as a whole.

Johnny Depp (Various)

The saga of Johnny Depp and his fall from grace has practically become a Shakespearean tragedy. After the accusations and legal fiasco surrounding him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney cut ties with the legendary actor.

The figurehead behind Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and multiple Tim Burton Projects, the studio dropped Depp like a bad habit. Despite countless fans pleading for his return to the series, this is one ship Disney won’t be able to rise from the depths.

Gina Carano (The Mandalorian)

One of the most controversial Disney decisions in the galaxy far, far away was dropping Mandalorian star Gina Carano. Known for originating the role of Cara Dune, Carano’s right-wing views and posts on social media made her a massive target for cancel culture.

While not the only conservative figure on Disney’s payroll, Carano’s unapologetic approach to her views won her the ire of multiple media groups. In an interview with Ben Shapiro, the actress stated,

“They’ve been all over me, and they’ve been watching me like a hawk,” she said. “And I’m watching people on the same production, and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative.”

Harlan Ellison (Various)

Harlan Ellison was a legend of the science-fiction community, but also a notorious curmudgeon. Known for such works as I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream, Star Trek, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and The Outer Limits, the writer also has perhaps one of the shortest Disney careers on record.

As demonstrated in the footage above, Ellison had very little patience for Disney, and was reportedly fired his first day. Roy E. Disney supposedly heard him discussing the desire to do an animated porno flick with some of the company’s animated characters. Hard to walk away from that one.

John Lasseter (Pixar)

Perhaps one of the most infamous parting of ways in recent years was that of Disney and Pixar legend John Lasseter. The former studio head was responsible for such masterpieces like Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, and Cars, but stepped down from his position in the wake of the Me Too movement in 2017.

Although his departure from the company was reportedly linked to sexual assault allegations, Lasseter was never formally accused or charged with any crime. That said, many have linked his removal to the downfall of Disney animation.

While Rachel Zegler might not be the most grievous offender on the list, it’s clear that actions have consequences for anyone associated with the Disney brand. If the reports are to be believed, the actress might just be another name Disney strikes from their collection.

Do you think Zegler should be fired? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!