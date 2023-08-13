Disney Fired ‘That’s So Raven’ Actress – Twice

Amid an onslaught of nostalgic television remakes, one former Disney Channel star spilled some tea about the wildly successful That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home.

That’s So Raven

Disney Channel Original Series That’s So Raven starred Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter), Kyle Massey (Cory Baxter), Orlando Brown (Eddie Thomas), Anneliese van der Pol (Chelsea Daniels), Rondell Sheridan (Victor Baxter), and T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh (Tanya Baxter). The TV show ran for four seasons, airing from 2003 through 2007.

“Raven Baxter is a typical teenager who just happens to be psychic,” the official Disney+ series description reads. “The only problem is that Raven’s sneak peeks into the future can make her (and her best friends Eddie and Chelsea) jump to the wrong conclusions.”

Raven’s Home

Raven’s Home is the second spinoff show based on That’s So Raven, following Cory in the House. It started in 2017 and has aired for six seasons on Disney Channel. Raven-Symoné, van der Pol, Sheridan, and Keymáh reprised their roles in the series.

“Best friends Raven and Chelsea are together again and raising their three children, Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, and Chelsea’s 9-year-old son Levi,” Disney writes.

Chelsea’s Exit

Despite Disney’s description of Raven’s Home, Chelsea is notably missing from seasons five and six. In a recent TikTok video, van der Pol revealed that she was asked to leave “a show starring Raven” twice:

The Disney Channel star used a viral sound from Phineas and Ferb to accompany the caption: “Wow! If I had a nickel for every time I was asked to leave a show starring Raven…”

van der Pol let the TikTok sound complete her statement.

“I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice,” she lip-synced.

The actress didn’t indicate what was behind Walt Disney Studios’ decision to remove her from the role. Though Raven-Symoné has received an onslaught of criticism in recent years, any drama between the stars is unlikely. The pair are allegedly life-long friends, on and off-screen.

Do you prefer That’s So Raven or Raven’s Home? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.