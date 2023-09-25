Taylor Swift Upstages Disney, Breaks The NFL

Taylor Swift broke the internet on Sunday when she was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game, and Swifties everywhere have been losing their minds over what might be next for the talented singer and songwriter.

Beginning her musical journey in local talent shows, Swift released her self-titled debut album, “Taylor Swift (2006),” at the age of 16. This marked the inception of her career as a country music sensation. Her second album, “Fearless (2008),” catapulted her to stardom, earning critical acclaim and multiple Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Swift’s transition from country to pop music was a defining moment in her career, with her 2014 release, “1989,” garnering massive success. Hits like “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space” solidified her status as a pop icon. Subsequent albums, such as “Reputation (2017)” and “Lover (2019),” showcased her ability to evolve her sound while maintaining her place in the pop music landscape. Beyond her music career, Taylor Swift ventured into film and television collaborations, including projects with Disney. In 2020, she released Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her “Folklore” album.

Swift sold out stadiums across the country and world— including several NFL stadiums– on her recent Eras Tour. The tour, which featured songs from all of her albums and a special song at each different show, was completely sold out months before it even began. It was so popular, in fact, that Swift decided to play extra shows in 2024, which will include three stops in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis, all of which will be performed at NFL stadiums.

This past Sunday, however, Swift was spotted in an NFL stadium for a different reason, and it set the internet on fire. Swift was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs— specifically TE Travis Kelce with his parents– as they routed the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce legacy game loading with Taylor Swift in the crowd

Travis Kelce legacy game loading with Taylor Swift in the crowd pic.twitter.com/WxngthXrI2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 24, 2023

Swift was seen celebrating with Kelce’s parents after he scored a touchdown and mouthed the words, “Let’s f***in’ go” following the score. The 12-time Grammy Award winner set the internet on fire, with millions of interactions on social media after she was spotted.

The game was broadcast on Fox, which is considered the biggest competition to Disney’s ESPN. Though the official ratings have not been released for the game yet, it’s clear that Swift’s presence provided an increased number of viewers on the game. As a matter of fact, there have been thousands of Swifties who shared they tuned into an NFL game for the first time on Sunday just to see Taylor Swift.

“I watched an NFL game for the first time today, just to see Taylor Swift. I’m sure I’m not the only one,” @swifties24252 said.

One fan joked that this is a perfect way for the NFL to increase ratings in a major way.

“NFL: How can we increase Fan spending on tickets & merch? Intern: Get #TaylorSwift fans involved. They spend stupid money. Ad Rep: Not gonna happen, no way a #Swifty watches NFL, we need something crazy to happen. Intern: Is Travis Kelce Single? NFL: Say Less”

Of course, we’re sure that Disney wishes Swift’s appearance at the NFL game could have happened on their own programming rather than the competition’s. While ESPN doesn’t broadcast afternoon games, as those belong to FOX and CBS, you can be sure that they’ll be looking to capitalize on the opportunity when the Chiefs host the Eagles on Monday, November 11, assuming that Swift decides to come to that game.

While she might not have appeared on Disney television, that didn’t stop many Disney Adults from joining in with Swifties.

Reporter Scott Gustin, who covers Disney in-depth, used the meme of Swift that is now blowing up the internet to joke about Cinderella Castle.

When your mom’s friend insists Disney dismantles Cinderella Castle during hurricanes

When your mom’s friend insists Disney dismantles Cinderella Castle during hurricanes pic.twitter.com/tt1MBIvYfq — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 24, 2023

Following the game, Swift was seen riding off in a convertible with Travis Kelce.

At this time, no other updates have been given on the singer, though there is a hope from Disney Adults that Swift’s Eras Tour movie– which will be released in movie theaters soon– could come to Disney+ after its theatrical release. Right now, however, that hasn’t been confirmed.

What do you think of Taylor Swift going viral yet again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!