Taylor Swift Takes Over Disneyland, Guests Outraged

Given its proximity to Los Angeles, seeing celebrities at Disneyland Resort is not unusual. Stars from the Kardashians and the Jenners to Josh Gad to Sterling K. Brown have been spotted enjoying Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney.

Celebrities typically book VIP Tours, allowing them to sneak through backstage areas and walk to the front of ride queues. Though most still board attractions with other Guests, both the Kardashians and Ariana Grande have sparked outrage by completely shutting down rides for their private use.

This week, Taylor Swift took over Disneyland Resort… But not in the way you’d expect!

The musician recently ended the first United States leg of The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Hundreds of thousands of Swifties flocked to Southern California for the shows, and many made a vacation out of it, visiting Disneyland Resort along the way. So while Swift herself didn’t visit the Disney Parks… her fans made up for her absence in droves!

TikToker @lovedisneythings shared this video compilation of Swifties in Eras Tour gear at Disneyland Resort:

“Swifties have taken over Disneyland,” the Guest joked.

“I went to Sofi 8/5 and Disneyland 8/6 and it was the BEST way to spend a show hangover!” @megbroph commented. “We just kept the swiftie energy going into the next day!”

“Omg I went on Tuesday and saw so many people wearing her merch lol I love,” said @1caitlinmay.

Some Swifties even brought friendship bracelets – a tradition among Eras Tour attendees – to trade at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

“I’ve gotten so many friendship bracelets as a Cast Member these past couple of days,” @sunfiowersaturn wrote.

But others were less enthusiastic about the Swiftie mob.

“Oh no 😭,” @2fine.abbi said.

“Nooooooooooooo,” @bradleychambersofficial agreed.

