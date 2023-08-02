Ariana Grande Shuts Down Disney World Rides, Locks Out Guests

Among thousands of Guests, it’s surprisingly easy to spot celebrities at Disney Parks. They’re often led by plaid-wearing VIP Tour Guides, who guide them to the front of every line and take them through backstage areas to avoid recognition… for the small price of thousands of dollars per day!

Celebrities like the Kardashians, The Price is Right model Amber Lancaster, Hillary Duff, and Paris Hilton have been spotted at Disneyland Resort. Fewer stars are seen at Walt Disney World Resort, but they do visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios occasionally!

While guiding most stars would be an honor for VIP Tour Guides, one, in particular, is on many Disney Cast Members’ blacklists. According to @teresa_jack on TikTok, VIP Tour Guides hate actress and singer Ariana Grande “more than anyone:”

@teresa_jack NOBODY HAS WORSE EXPERIENCES WITH ARI THAN GUEST RELATIONS CAST MEMBERS 😂😂😂. I am FURIOUS with #ethanslater but know this behavior is regular for #arianagrande and I just can’t keep defending her. She’s rude to service industry people and this is some evil stepmother bs. #disney #castmember #disneycastmember im not a cm but everyone who works for me is a former CM and i have made my way around orlando 😂😂😂 ♬ Clair de lune/Debussy – もつ

As social media attacks Grande for allegedly dating Ethan Slater before the couples’ divorces were finalized, the TikToker claimed, “You and I, or anyone else, will never dislike her as much as the Disney Guest Relations Cast Members.”

“I can’t tell you how many of them I’ve met that will not guide her around the Parks anymore,” she continued.

The TikToker explained that most celebrities cut the line with VIP Tour Guides but don’t shut down attractions or refuse to ride near regular Guests. Tina Fey, for example, walked to the front of the line but rode Pirates of the Caribbean in a boat full of other families.

Grande, however, allegedly forced Disney Cast Members to shut attractions down for hours, kicking all Guests out of the queue so that she could ride alone. (The Kardashian-Jenner family has been criticized for doing the same.)

“Oh, no, no, no. Ariana Grande doesn’t just cut lines, okay? She shuts them down,” the TikToker said. “Ariana Grande comes out here and says, no, the whole Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster? Shut the whole thing down, okay?”

“It’ll be shut down for hours because you have to shut down the line,” she explained. “If people are in the line, kick them out. That’s a three-hour process… That is not normal celebrity behavior.”

Other Disney Cast Members commented on their negative experiences with Grande, including @summerheart02, who waited three hours to see Grande perform in a 2015 Christmas special taping at Magic Kingdom Park.

“We were the audience for the taping and she wouldn’t even acknowledge the audience,” the Disney Cast Member recalled. “She looked like she just wanted to be out of there. Like we all said hi to her and she didn’t even care about it.”

“She was rude to Expedition Everest Cast Members too,” said @thekatecupcakes.

Have you seen any celebrities at Disney Parks? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the stories outlined in this article are based on personal Disney Parks Guest and Cast Member experiences. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.