‘Yellowstone’ Star Is Unrecognizable on Vacation to Disney World

More celebrities at Disney World! Disney Parks attract millions each year, and out of those millions, a fair few recognizable faces also like to step into the magic. Recently, this Yellowstone star took a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort and shocked fans at his near unrecognizable look.

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks, two water parks, Disney Springs, and over 20 luxury and themed hotels. It is probably why so many people choose the Central Florida destination for their vacation each year — maybe even multiple times a year.

Disney Parks have recorded record profits in recent years following the reopening of the theme park industry post-pandemic, and with the 50th anniversary celebrations continuing at Walt Disney World and Disney100 happening over at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California (not to mention the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris), The Walt Disney Company’s Parks may see another big year for attendance across the board.

And celebrities don’t want to miss the magic either. Disney Parks are a hotspot for celebrity Guests with people like Paris Hilton, JoJo Siwa, and the Kardashians, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner also hitting Disneyland for a day out with their families.

Recently, one star of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson’s Paramount show Yellowstone visited Walt Disney World Resort and fans had a hard time recognizing him; someone even claimed it was a “great disguise.”

Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler in the acclaimed drama, and while the actor dons a dark beard and cowboy hat for the Paramount series, in his recent upload to social media he looks unrecognizable with his cropped facial hair and natural coloring. He posted a photo of himself and his family at Pandora — The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The caption reads:

Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience. @DisneyParks @WaltDisneyWorld #WaltDisneyWorld – Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Pandora – The World of Avatar

Comments came in asking if this was the real Cole Hauser with one fan saying “You are almost unrecognizable! Great disguise you got there.” Of course, it is his character’s appearance as Rip Wheeler that is the disguise but in the world of social media, for celebrities not wanting to be bothered on their family vacation, reverting back to themselves may be the perfect disguise. Another comment read “You definitely blend in so you could actually enjoy your vacation without fans bugging ya. Have fun sir.”

A few years ago, actress, presenter, singer, and socialite, Paris Hilton stated that she wore prosthetics to avoid any attention from others while she visited the Disney Parks. Prosthetics are the more extreme option, but each to their own. And self-confessed Disney fan, John Stamos frequently visits the Disney Resort.

Hauser stars on Yellowstone alongside Kevin Kostner (John Dutton III), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Bethany Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long Dutton). Yellowstone has, and will, spawn multiple spinoffs including 1883 with Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw, and most recently, 1923 with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

We can only wonder if 2023 will see other celebrities at Disney World.

Have you ever seen a celebrity at a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments down below!