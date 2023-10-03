Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dominate Theme Park, Guests Outraged: “Please Stop”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken over an entire theme park, and guest outrage has sparked a boycott.

If you have been paying attention to the music industry over the past few months, you know that Taylor Swift has been single-handedly dominating the nation, and world with her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums in one collective performance. The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance.

As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.”

Swift has even been the cause of a “Beast Quake”, which is a Swiftie’s version of an earthquake. CBS News shared the information, “At two “Eras” tour concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field on July 22 and 23, Swift and her fans managed to make enough noise and movement to actually rock the ground beneath them for four straight hours, causing a “Swift Quake,” according to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University. While the seismic event caused by the concert was not an actual earthquake, its occurrence is still the subject of great curiosity amongst experts and pop fans alike.”

Swift has also become so popular that she has impersonators who have been faking their way around Disneyland!

Ashley Leechin, a viral TikToker, has been embarking on a social experiment where she pretends to be Taylor Swift in public, to surprisingly convincing degrees. Leechin visited many places dressed as the singer, convincing millions that Taylor Swift was actually wherever she was. Leechin visited the Disneyland Resort one day, convincing Guests that the legendary singer stopped by for a ride on Space Mountain.

Leechin was accompanied by security while she visited the Resort. Despite the popularity and fame, while fake, Leechin has come out and called the social experiment “horrific.” The impersonator has since received tons of flack from Swifties upset by her attempt to steal Taylor’s identity.

Months ago, Taylor Swift’s concert sparked so much interest in Santa Clara, that popular Cedar Fair amusement park California’s Great America decided to scrap their set list for the weekend, and only play Taylor Swift, to liven up their “Reputation”.

The decision to play Taylor Swift music all weekend was not met with total happiness, as those who are not major fans of the pop star’s music rejected the idea. Not only did the theme park play Swift’s music, but it acted as a parking lot for the concert. It was reported that “A deal between Levi’s Stadium and California’s Great America allowed the Taylor Swift concerts to use the theme park’s parking lot, exclusively. Anyone could park at the Great America parking lot, as long as they have a ticket to the theme park. California’s Great America surely had an increase in ticket sales, even if the actual attendance this weekend didn’t.”

So, if you wanted a space where you could “tailgate” and party before the concert, you could part at California’s Great America! The theme park said, “To use the parking lot on Friday and Saturday, all individuals in your vehicle must possess a valid park ticket. This means that everyone arriving in the vehicle must have their own Park admission ticket in order to utilize the parking facilities.” Food and drinks were sold at its Carnivale at Orleans Place, giving Swifties a place to pre-game before the concert.

The theme park also offered an “Eat, Drink, Relax” ticket package for $50, which included use of the restrooms, unlimited food, and a chance to hear the Taylor Swift concert from the Pavilion entrance of the theme park. This not only targeted fans who were going to the concert but fans who were not able to snag a ticket.

The parking lot was full of Swifties until 1:00 a.m. on both evenings, as the concert broke curfew each night. Well, it seems California’s Great America really said, “Look what you made me do” to all the Swifties in town, charging them through the roof to further enjoy the Swift experience.

Swift’s reign in theme parks even dominated Disneyland Park as guests have been caught flooding the theme park with Taylor Swift apparel, replacing the once popular Mickey Mouse merchandise.

Just when we thought that the pop star couldn’t break the internet any further, her public relationship with Travis Kelce, American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, stunned the world.

Recently, Swift was spotted in an NFL stadium for a different reason than her Era’s Tour, and it set the internet on fire. Swift was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs— specifically TE Travis Kelce with his parents– as they routed the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift was seen celebrating with Kelce’s parents after he scored a touchdown and mouthed the words, “Let’s f***in’ go” following the score. The 12-time Grammy Award winner set the internet on fire, with millions of interactions on social media after she was spotted.

The game was broadcast on Fox, which is considered the biggest competition to Disney’s ESPN. Though the official ratings have not been released for the game yet, it’s clear that Swift’s presence provided an increased number of viewers on the game. As a matter of fact, there have been thousands of Swifties who shared they tuned into an NFL game for the first time on Sunday just to see Taylor Swift.

Her popularity has not only improved the economy of every city she’s visited but increased Kelce’s value as well, boosting his merch sales by 400%.

On Sunday, October 1, Taylor Swift made a much-anticipated appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets football game to super her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. And even though most of the NFL coverage was focused on the couple and the game, eagle-eyed nerds noticed a particular trio from the MCU. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy were all in the same VIP suite as Swift, enjoying the game, which has sparked rumors of Swift making a Deadpool 3 cameo.

Now, Swift and Kelce have simultaneously taken over another theme park.

Cedar Fair theme park Kings Island has offered the new couple an “ultimate date night” by giving them tickets to dominate the theme park entirely.

The Ultimate Date Night (Kings Island’s Version) We have a good reputation 🐍🎢, so a visit to #KingsIsland would be a touchdown 🏈!

@tkelce @taylorswift13

The Ultimate Date Night (Kings Island's Version) We have a good reputation 🐍🎢, so a visit to #KingsIsland would be a touchdown 🏈! @tkelce @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/VuiGYT21u2 — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) October 2, 2023

For more than five decades, Kings Island has been the premier entertainment destination in the Midwest for literally millions of families seeking the best in rides, live entertainment, food and Cincinnati events, all in a magical amusement park setting.

Since opening in 1972, Kings Island has worked hard to ensure a visit to the park is a day to remember for the entire family – the best day of the year!

From the moment you arrive at the 364-acre amusement and water park, you’ll see that Kings Island is one of the best things to do in Cincinnati.

The tickets were placed in front of the Diamondback snake coaster, which perfectly matches the “Reputation” era of Taylor Swift.

That being said, many were not happy with the theme park for this promotion.

Rmk80 (@rmk2480) said, “This is getting out of hand. We realize he plays for one of our biggest rivals right?”. Another said, “why are you cheering for the biggest rival we have lol cheer for the Bengals”.

This is getting out of hand. We realize he plays for one of our biggest rivals right? — rmk80 (@rmk2480) October 2, 2023

Crazy Park Guy (@crazyparkguy) was over the suggestion immediately, saying, “Please Stop”.

Please stop. — crazyparkguy (@crazyparkguy) October 2, 2023

The comments of disgust only continued on the main post. Overall, the couple has not yet visited the theme park, but it is clear that Kings Island has looked to capitalize off of the headline opportunity, even at the cost of their core guests being offended by the disloyalty to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Are you a Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce fan?