Taylor Swift ‘Deadpool 3’ Status Confirmed at Kansas City Chiefs Football Game

While football fans and Swifties focused on the relationship between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, comic book nerds were more observant of who Taylor brought into the VIP suite.

It’s almost impossible to think of someone more famous than Taylor Swift. Not only is her Eras Tour constantly seeking out stadiums worldwide, but her relationship with Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce is front-page news. Her popularity has not only improved the economy of every city she’s visited but increased Kelce’s value as well, boosting his merch sales by 400%.

Without a doubt, Taylor Swift is currently the most popular entertainer in the known universe. And if fans have their way, she’ll soon conquer the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

Fans Want Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3’

One of the most significant projects coming down the Marvel Studios pipeline is Deadpool 3 (2024). Not only does it feature Ryan Reynolds returning as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, the most popular R-rated superhero of all time, but it also has Hugh Jackman reprising his most iconic character: Wolverine from the X-Men.

While Marvel fans are excited about the return of the Merc with the Mouth, they’re just as enthusiastic about all of the rumored cameos in the film, including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner as Matt Murdock and Elektra from Daredevil (2003), Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe as variants of Wolverine, and Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart as Magneto and Professor Charles Xavier from X-Men (2000). But the person most people want to see make a cameo in Deadpool 3 is none other than Taylor Swift.

Given her popularity, bringing Swift into the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be huge for Disney. And it turns out there are multiple characters she could play. Most people want to see her play Dazzler, a mutant and singer with the power to turn sound vibrations into beams of light. However, others note that she has donned the Deadpool costume before, meaning she could appear as a variant of Wade Wilson.

No matter who she plays, Taylor Swift would be a massive addition to the film and the MCU in general. That being said, all of these ideas are simply speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. That is unless you include that she has met with both leads of the movie and its director, Shawn Levy.

Taylor’s Unofficial Meeting With the ‘Deadpool 3’ Team

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in new selfie at the Chiefs vs. Jets game. pic.twitter.com/5u3LI5CFHz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2023

On Sunday, October 1, Taylor Swift made a much-anticipated appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets football game to super her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. And even though most of the NFL coverage was focused on the couple and the game, eagle-eyed nerds noticed a particular trio from the MCU.

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy were all in the same VIP suite as Swift, enjoying the game. While Reynolds is somewhat expected since his wife, actress Blake Lively, is close friends with Swift, the addition of Jackman and Levy is particularly interesting. And Marvel fans took notice.

Twitter user Thrawn Sage posted, “I keep saying Taylor Swift is going to be in Deadpool 3, and nobody believes me,” before sharing a video of the group walking in together. Multiple other outlets online shared videos of them arriving at the stadium and photos of the group celebrating during the Chief’s close victory.

I keep saying Taylor Swift is going to be in Deadpool 3 and nobody believes me 👀 Taylor Swift arriving with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman & Shawn Levy at MetLife stadium #Wolverine #TaylorSwift #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/f3LyATQOrc — Thrawn Sage (@Dripmarvelshort) October 1, 2023

That being said, the Deadpool crew weren’t the only Marvel actors at Metlife Stadium. Sophie Turner, who has played mutant Jean Grey in numerous X-Men films, was also seen in the booth. And Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, was seen hanging out with Travis Kelce.

These are a ton of familiar Marvel faces to mean absolutely nothing. Hopefully, this all means that we’ll be seeing Taylor Swift on the big screen very soon.

Do you think this confirms Taylor Swift’s cameo in Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!