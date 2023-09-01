Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie Shatters a Previously-Held MCU Record

Never underestimate the power of Taylor Swift and her “Swifties.”

On August 31, Grammy-winner Taylor Swift announced that her ultra-popular Eras Tour concert would be released in theaters for a limited-time run in North America titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (2023). Given that last year’s Ticketmaster fiasco left thousands of fans without entry into one of her many stadium shows, the upcoming film will finally give the masses a chance to enjoy her three-hour concert on the big screen:

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)

The Eras Tour has become the unquestionable pop culture phenomenon of the summer, with Swifties near and far traveling hundreds of miles to catch her sold-out tour in venues such as New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, with additional international shows scheduled for next year in cities like London, Tokyo, Lisbon, Sydney, Singapore, and Toronto, among others.

Admission into The Eras Tour movie will run you $19.89 (a clever nod to the “Shake It Off” singer’s fifth studio album) per ticket, which, while steep, is nothing compared to the frankly staggering amount of money some fans have dished out on tickets to Swift’s actual Eras Tour. The concert film will be shown in AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters, coming to theaters across the United States starting on October 13.

And impressively enough, despite having just announced the upcoming movie yesterday, pre-sale tickets for the Eras Tour movie are on track to end in a whopping $30 million in sales for these participating theater chains, according to Hollywood insider Matt Belloni (via a Puck News newsletter).

If these figures are correct, Swift’s The Eras Tour movie has officially bypassed AMC’s pre-sale record, bypassing the second top-grossing movie of all time: Avengers: Endgame (2019). Marvel’s superhero blockbuster previously held the record, with the penultimate Infinity Saga movie garnering just over half the amount the Eras Tour concert film has, with just $16 million in pre-sales.

For perspective on just how many Swifties are flocking to theaters for the new movie, Blumhouse Production’s The Exorcist: Believer (2023), one of the most highly-anticipated horror flicks of the year, was forced to move its release date up by one week, now releasing on October 6 to avoid having Swift’s movie as direct competition.

And with her 21-month-long tour set to become one of the music industry’s most lucrative of all time, it’s safe to say that Taylor Swift’s movie might just be the “Barbenheimer” of the concert film genre. But can it earn even a fraction of the box office Endgame did? It’s hard to say. Either way, there’s certainly no “Bad Blood” between Swift and the MCU, with the singer reportedly set to have a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool 3 (2024).

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour arrives in theaters on October 13, 2023.

