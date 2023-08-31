Taylor Swift Movie Reaches $10 Million, Forcing ‘The Exorcist’ To Change Release Date

The domination of Taylor Swift cannot be ignored. While tickets to see her live show were going for a ridiculous amount of money, her live-show movie is now doing much of the same. The presales for her concert film already reached millions of dollars in presales, forcing The Exorcist off its perfectly planned release date.

Related: Taylor Swift Sadly Gouges Fans with New Eras Tour Movie Ticket Cost

The Exorcist: Believer is the newest chapter in one of the most storied horror franchises. The sequel has been a long time in the making and brings back Ellen Burstyn as Christ MacNeil. The original film was released in 1973 and is still considered one of the scariest films ever made.

Though the franchise has produced four more films since then, they have not made the same cultural impact as the original film. However, excitement for this new chapter is quite palpable, as Blumhouse Productions is producing it. Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions have become staples in the horror genre, producing hit films like Halloween reboot, Get Out, M3Gan, The Black Phone, and more.

The hope is that Blumhouse Productions can revive The Exorcist franchise in the way it has for Halloween. The Exorcist: Believer was meant to be released on October 13 but has since been forced to move its release date because of Taylor Swift.

‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’ Concert Film Forces ‘The Exorcist’ Out of Friday the 13th

Per @jason_blum:

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23 #TaylorWins

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

While it might sound odd that Jason Blum is conceding to Taylor Swift, he cannot ignore how wild the numbers have already been for the Eras Tour concert film. Per Deadline, the concert film has already surpassed $10 million in presale tickets, which keeps increasing.

It is being compared to the kind of presales that have existed with Marvel movies. Marvel’s Eternals landed $13 million in presales, and Swift’s concert film will reportedly go far beyond that.

Some of the most lucrative concert films have been Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert ($31M opening, $65.2M final), This Is It ($23.2M, $72M), and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never ($29.5M opening, $73M domestic).

Since Taylor Swift posted about the concert film on her social media, it has already resulted in massive gains for AMC. The Eras Tour concert film will be distributed to AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters.

Instead of attempting to compete with what sounds like it would be a losing battle, The Exorcist: Believer moved off its October 13 date and is shifting to a week early on October 6. That gives Blumhouse Productions enough time to garner a good week of sales before it’s likely dominated by the sheer number of Swifties wanting to see the pop phenom on the big screen. Jason Blum made this wise decision, and from his tweet, he understands that he needed to concede.

Related: Taylor Swift Turns Down Super Bowl After Accepting Theme Park Collaboration

We are unsure how well the Taylor Swift concert film will do, but she might blow them all out of the proverbial water compared to the other live concert films listed. She only posted about the live film this morning, and it has already surpassed $10 million in ticket sales, which is crazy.

What do you think about Taylor Swift taking the release date of The Exorcist? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!