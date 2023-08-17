Taylor Swift Turns Down Super Bowl After Accepting Theme Park Collaboration

One of the biggest honors that any musician can have is to be asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Now, one star seemingly turned down the opportunity of a lifetime, performing on the world stage.

Super Bowl Half-Time Show Extravaganza

Over the past few years, we have had massive performers come and dazzle the Super Bowl stage, creating a spectacle for football fans all over the globe. Below, you can take a look at the list of performers that have graced the field since 2013!

2023: Rihanna

2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

Just last year, 113.06 million viewers were tuned in for Super Bowl LVII, which shows how large of a performance that this halftime show truly is.

Halftime shows are a tradition during American football games at all levels of competition. Entertainment during the Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL), represents a fundamental link to pop culture, which helps broaden the television audience and nationwide interest. It truly is the one time that anyone, even those who do not like the sport, will be huddled around the TV, eating nachos, chicken wings, and chilli. It has become an American tradition for many, from the food, to the entertainment, to the insane commercials that are aired during the Super Bowl! The Super Bowl has even dominated Disneyland, with the winners continuing to follow a time-old tradition of going to Disneyland the day after their win.

So when did celebrities get involved?

Reportedly, “Prior to the early 1990s, the halftime show featured university marching bands (the Grambling State University Marching Band has performed at most Super Bowl halftime shows, featuring in six shows including at least one per decade from the 1960s to 1990), drill teams, and other performance ensembles such as Up with People. In the 90s, the halftime show began to feature major hit musicians, beginning with Super Bowl XXV (1991) with New Kids on the Block. In an effort to boost the prominence of the halftime show to increase viewer interest, Super Bowl XXVII (1993) featured a headlining performance by Michael Jackson.”

Taylor Swift’s Dominance in Music

If you have been paying attention to the music industry over the past few months, you know that Taylor Swift has been single-handedly dominating the nation, and the world with her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums in one collective performance.

The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance. As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.”

Most recently, Swift has been the cause of a “Beast Quake”, which is a Swiftie’s version of an earthquake. CBS News shared the information, “At two “Eras” tour concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field on July 22 and 23, Swift and her fans managed to make enough noise and movement to actually rock the ground beneath them for four straight hours, causing a “Swift Quake,” according to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University. While the seismic event caused by the concert was not an actual earthquake, its occurrence is still the subject of great curiosity amongst experts and pop fans alike.”

Taylor Turns Down the Super Bowl

Most recently, Swifties received the most devastating football news of all time.

According to a report, Taylor Swift has turned down an opportunity to star in the halftime show of Super Bowl 58 in February 2024. Swift is currently on tour in what is reportedly the highest-grossing tour of all-time. Considering her stadium tours have been known to cause earthquakes, this may have been a good choice for the safety of the Guests, but fans are still devastated.

Pop Crave posted, “Taylor Swift reportedly declined to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show”

Taylor Swift reportedly declined headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, @HITSDD reports. pic.twitter.com/po63I7MbSi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2023

That being said, many understand why Swift could easily decline a Super Bowl performance: she is bigger than the Half-Time show.

One fan replied, “Why do a show making zero money, with the publicity you don’t need when folks are reselling tickets to your sold-out stadium shows for $1,000+ and you’re booked into late 2024? She doesn’t need it.’ Another said, “I suggest they contact her when it finally comes to a point when THEY would be of any use to Taylor — maybe after a decade or two. Because quite literally, other than intense misogyny, there’s not a single thing that Super Bowl has to offer that Eras Tour hasn’t outdone TENFOLD”

Of course, we know Swift is currently the biggest musical star in the world, and doing a Super Bowl performance which takes weeks to plan and countless hours to perfect, would only take her away from her current Eras tour, which is where her true fans are.

Taylor Swift Collaborating with Theme Parks, Instead

That is why Taylor Swift was more likely to collaborate with a smaller regional theme park, than the Super Bowl.

Recently, Swift took down Disneyland by teaming up with a rival theme park. As we mentioned, Cedar Fair amusement park California’s Great America decided to scrap their set list for the weekend and only play Taylor Swift, to liven up their “Reputation”.

The decision to play Taylor Swift music all weekend was not met with total happiness, as those who are not major fans of the pop star’s music rejected the idea. Not only did the theme park play Swift’s music, but it acted as a parking lot for the concert. It was reported that “A deal between Levi’s Stadium and California’s Great America allowed the Taylor Swift concerts to use the theme park’s parking lot, exclusively.

Anyone could park at the Great America parking lot, as long as they have a ticket to the theme park. California’s Great America surely had an increase in ticket sales, even if the actual attendance this weekend didn’t.”

So, if you wanted a space where you could “tailgate” and party before the concert, you could part at California’s Great America! The theme park said, “To use the parking lot on Friday and Saturday, all individuals in your vehicle must possess a valid park ticket. This means that everyone arriving in the vehicle must have their own Park admission ticket in order to utilize the parking facilities.” Food and drinks were sold at its Carnivale at Orleans Place, giving Swifties a place to pre-game before the concert.

The theme park also offered an “Eat, Drink, Relax” ticket package for $50, which included use of the restrooms, unlimited food, and a chance to hear the Taylor Swift concert from the Pavilion entrance of the theme park. This not only targeted fans who were going to the concert but fans who were not able to snag a ticket.

The parking lot was full of Swifties until 1:00 a.m. on both evenings, as the concert broke curfew each night. Well, it seems California’s Great America really said, “Look what you made me do” to all the Swifties in town, charging them through the roof to further enjoy the Swift experience. Therefore, it is clear that you are much more likely to see or hear Taylor Swift at a theme park, than the Super Bowl.

Who Will Replace Taylor Swift?

After being rejected by Swift, the Super Bowl will have to find a new headliner to blow everyone away. Ed Sheeran, who ironically got his start opening for Taylor Swift, has been brought up. Speaking to Andy Cohen for radio network SiriusXM, Sheeran was asked if he would ever want to perform at the Super Bowl. Sheeran said: “There was a conversation awhile ago, I think it was when Coldplay did it – of me going on to play ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and I think that would be the only way I would do it is if I were joining someone else.”

Watch the Bravo reality star host speak with Sheeran about the opportunity below:

In the video, Ed Sheeran points out past grand performances from performers like Prince, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and The Weeknd as the standard for these shows, and noted that he would not be able to compete.

“Like, all of these amazing performers — I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers on stage. I’m not gonna have fireworks and blah blah. I just can’t, that’s not me,” he continued. “I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either.”

After joking that he could wear sparkles to give him that “pizazz”, Sheeran reiterated that he would only do it as a guest.

Planet Radio has been sharing performer hopefuls that may also receive the invite, “There’s been a lot of chatter that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer.” Other rumored options seem to include Lil Nas X, Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Doja Cat.

Will Taylor Swift be Collaborating with More Theme Parks?

It has not been said that Swift would ever be working with more theme parks, but we have seen a Taylor Swift theme park haven created by AI!

When it comes to theme parks in Orlando, visitors and locals can often have their pick of the litter. Walt Disney World Resort is there, home to Mickey Mouse, Cinderella Castle, four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT), two water parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s Blizzard Beach), and Disney Springs. Down the street is Universal Orlando Resort, housing Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, Volcano Bay, and CityWalk. There is also SeaWorld Orlando and many other tourist attractions and water parks to enjoy.

But what would happen if Taylor Swift entered the theme park game? Imagine, the Eras tour would make perfect sense to create multiple lands based on Taylor’s multiple “eras”:

Taylor Swift (2006)

Fearless (2008)

Speak Now (2010)

Red (2012)

1989 (2014)

Reputation (2017)

Lover (2019)

Folklore (2020)

Evermore (2020)

Midnights (2022)

Luckily, the concept of a Taylor Swift theme park is already in the works, thanks to AI! Izaidesigns had AI create a Taylor Swift theme park, and made a TikTok with the results, which are stunning.

Of course, it needs a castle.

The Reputation Racer coaster would be a blast.

Lover’s Leap looks like a magical experience.

A Swiftie’s Main Street, U.S.A.!

The dining would be incredible.

Lots of gift shops to spend your money on Taylor merchandise.

Of course, it would need a stadium so Taylor Swift could perform live for her Guests!

The TikTok goes on to show more images of attractions and eateries, and fans are loving it. Some say, “I would invest in this immediately”, while others think that this is Swift’s chance to have her own Dollywood. Fans were so excited by the concept that they are begging someone to make it a reality, while others are fearful tickets would be just as hard to get as they have been on Ticket Master for the Eras tour. Clearly, we can see a strong demand for this theme park to become a reality.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist

We have spoken so much about Taylor Swift and her mega Eras tour, that it would be wrong not to also share the setlist for fans!

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

“The Archer”

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

” ‘Tis the Damn Season”

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

“Ready For It?”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

“Enchanted” **

“22”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10-Minute Version)”

“The 1” *

“Betty”

“The Last Great American Dynasty”

“August”

“Illicit Affairs”

“My Tears Ricochet”

“Cardigan”

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake it Off”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Bad Blood”

“Mirrorball”

“Tim McGraw”

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante S—“

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

Are you sad to see Taylor Swift reject the option to play in this year’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show?