Taylor Swift Theme Park Developed, Fans Sent into Viral Frenzy

When it comes to theme parks in Orlando, visitors and locals can often have their pick of the litter. Walt Disney World Resort is there, home to Mickey Mouse, Cinderella Castle, four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT), two water parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s Blizzard Beach), and Disney Springs. Down the street is Universal Orlando Resort, housing Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, Volcano Bay, and CityWalk. There is also SeaWorld Orlando and many other tourist attractions and water parks to enjoy.

But what would happen if Taylor Swift entered the theme park game? Imagine, the Eras tour would make perfect sense to create multiple lands based on Taylor’s multiple “eras”:

Taylor Swift (2006)

Fearless (2008)

Speak Now (2010)

Red (2012)

1989 (2014)

Reputation (2017)

Lover (2019)

Folklore (2020)

Evermore (2020)

Midnights (2022)

The Taylor Swift Theme Park

If you have been paying attention to the music industry over the past few months, you know that Taylor Swift has been single-handedly dominating the nation, and world with her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums in one collective performance. The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance. As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.”

Most recently, Swift has been the cause of a “Beast Quake”, which is a Swiftie’s version of an earthquake. CBS News shared the information, “At two “Eras” tour concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field on July 22 and 23, Swift and her fans managed to make enough noise and movement to actually rock the ground beneath them for four straight hours, causing a “Swift Quake,” according to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University. While the seismic event caused by the concert was not an actual earthquake, its occurrence is still the subject of great curiosity amongst experts and pop fans alike.”

Well, after literally shaking the earth, Swift traveled to California, where she would then play in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 28 and 29. After discovering the news of the earthquake, the city of Santa Clara warned residents to expect traffic, road closures, and delays. Taylor Swift’s concert sparked so much interest in Santa Clara, that the popular Cedar Fair amusement park California’s Great America decided to scrap their set list for the weekend and only play Taylor Swift, to liven up their “Reputation”. This felt like the first time a Swiftie x theme park collaboration came to fruition, and it was a massive success.

So, if you wanted a space where you could “tailgate” and party before the concert, you could part at California’s Great America! The theme park said, “To use the parking lot on Friday and Saturday, all individuals in your vehicle must possess a valid park ticket. This means that everyone arriving in the vehicle must have their own Park admission ticket in order to utilize the parking facilities.” Food and drinks were sold at its Carnivale at Orleans Place, giving Swifties a place to pre-game before the concert.

The theme park also offered an “Eat, Drink, Relax” ticket package for $50, which included use of the restrooms, unlimited food, and a chance to hear the Taylor Swift concert from the Pavilion entrance of the theme park. This not only targeted fans who were going to the concert but fans who were not able to snag a ticket.

The parking lot was full of Swifties until 1:00 a.m. on both evenings, as the concert broke curfew each night. Well, it seems California’s Great America really said, “Look what you made me do” to all the Swifties in town, charging them through the roof to further enjoy the Swift experience. The Eras Tour has had such immense success that it has been proven one canceled show could destroy the economy of an entire city that the show is based in, due to the amount of tourism the shows are bringing to all of the cities. Knowing this and seeing the success of combining Taylor Swift with a theme park, it is not a shocking idea to think of a theme park that could have a haunted house set to her Reputation era or a coaster set to Fearless.

Luckily, the concept of a Taylor Swift theme park is already in the works, thanks to AI! Izaidesigns had AI create a Taylor Swift theme park, and made a TikTok with the results, which are stunning.

Of course, it needs a castle.

The Reputation Racer coaster would be a blast.

Lover’s Leap looks like a magical experience.

A Swiftie’s Main Street, U.S.A.!

The dining would be incredible.

Lots of gift shops to spend your money on Taylor merchandise.

Of course, it would need a stadium so Taylor Swift could perform live for her Guests!

The TikTok goes on to show more images of attractions and eateries, and fans are loving it. Some say, “I would invest in this immediately”, while others think that this is Swift’s chance to have her own Dollywood. Fans were so excited by the concept that they are begging someone to make it a reality, while others are fearful tickets would be just as hard to get as they have been on Ticket Master for the Eras tour. Clearly, we can see a strong demand for this theme park to become a reality.

What do you think of a Taylor Swift theme park? Would you attend?