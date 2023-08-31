Taylor Swift Sadly Gouges Fans with New Eras Tour Movie Ticket Cost

Taylor Swift has once again broken the internet with her announcement that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film will be coming to AMC Theaters in the U.S., Canada & Mexico. That being said, the prices are a lot higher than you would pay to watch a regular film at AMC.

If you have been paying attention to the music industry over the past few months, you know that Taylor Swift has been single-handedly dominating the nation, and world with her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums in one collective performance. The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance.

As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.”

Swift has even been the cause of a “Beast Quake”, which is a Swiftie’s version of an earthquake. CBS News shared the information, “At two “Eras” tour concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field on July 22 and 23, Swift and her fans managed to make enough noise and movement to actually rock the ground beneath them for four straight hours, causing a “Swift Quake,” according to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University.

While the seismic event caused by the concert was not an actual earthquake, its occurrence is still the subject of great curiosity amongst experts and pop fans alike.”

Swift has also become so popular that she has impersonators who have been faking their way around Disneyland!

Ashley Leechin, a viral TikToker, has been embarking on a social experiment where she pretends to be Taylor Swift in public, to surprisingly convincing degrees. Leechin visited many places dressed as the singer, convincing millions that Taylor Swift was actually wherever she was. Leechin visited the Disneyland Resort one day, convincing Guests that the legendary singer stopped by for a ride on Space Mountain.

Leechin was accompanied by security while she visited the Resort. Despite the popularity and fame, while fake, Leechin has come out and called the social experiment “horrific.” The impersonator has since received tons of flack from Swifties, upset by her attempt to steal Taylor’s identity.

Today, fans rejoiced at the fact that their friendship bracelets can stay on their wrists! Even though the Eras Tour is currently international and over in America until next year, AMC Theatres announced on Thursday morning (Aug. 31) that it has teamed up with the singer to present Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film, which will debut on thousands of screens beginning Oct. 13, according to Billboard.

Swift took to Twitter to share, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

These tickets are being sold for $19.89 plus tax for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors plus tax (except for AMC’s branded premium large-format screens.) With 1989 being one of Taylor’s albums and 13 being her lucky number, this is a cheeky choice, but also, a much more costly one.

AMC typically charges $14.89 for adults and $11.89 for children during evening hours, with prices being even cheaper earlier in the day. With every U.S. AMC Theatre location will running the movie at least four times per day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Swift is charging well over the typical ticket price for her film.

That being said, there is currently a queue to even use the AMC app, as fans are currently swarming the website, even at these higher costs.

What do you think of Taylor’s new movie theater price point?