Swifties and Haters Respond to Taylor Swift in the MCU

Recently, rumors began circulating that Taylor Swift would make a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool 3 (2023) as a beloved mutant. And in a surprising move, her fans and haters are actually in agreement.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Cancelation Will Ruin Disney’s Economy

Without a doubt, Taylor Swift is currently the biggest pop star on the planet. Not only is she recognized for hit songs like “Cruel Summer,” “Love Story,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Blank Space.” In fact, her current Eras Tour is credited for solely boosting local economies.

Because of her immense popularity, it only makes sense that Swift would have her share of fans, called Swifties, and detractors. So you’d think that there would be enormous reactions from both sides when it was reported that she could potentially be playing Dazzler in the upcoming Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine. But in a surprising moment of pop culture unity, both Swifties and haters agreed: Taylor would be perfect.

Surprisingly, People Mostly Agree: Taylor Swift Should Be in ‘Deadpool 3’

Related: Taylor Swift Theme Park Developed, Fans Sent into Viral Frenzy

When the rumor of Taylor Swift’s casting as the singing mutant, fans of the pop star and Marvel were ecstatic, claiming that she was “perfect casting” and “would make the most epic Dazzler.” These tweets were even accompanied by incredible fan art that alone could convince you that Swift was born to play this role.

This rumor was also supported by the fact that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is a fan of Dazzler. This was confirmed by Erik Davis from Fandango, who retweeted that “Many years ago, I asked Kevin Feige if he were to ever direct his own Marvel movie, which character would he want to focus on. He said Dazzler. He’s a big fan.”

Taylor Swift would make the most epic Dazzler. 🦹🏼‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/OhmDtdcy2G — HarleyQ ⎕ (@JediGypsea) August 13, 2023

Related: The Perfect Minnie Mouse Ears For Every Taylor Swift Era

Unfortunately, the rumors regarding Swift’s casting as Dazzler have died down, with well-known Hollywood scooper MyTimeToShineHello saying, “Taylor Swift is also not in [Deadpool 3] as Dazzler. Sorry guy.”

However, what’s interesting about this is that they didn’t say that Swift wasn’t in the movie, just not cast as Dazzler. Many other fans noted the wording of the Tweet and are still hoping that the current pop princess will make her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Would you like to see Taylor Swift in the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!