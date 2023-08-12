Taylor Swift Haters Say Disney Reactions Are “Comical”

After a recent article revealed the Eras Tour cancelation, Taylor Swift haters’ comments were quick to the punch, calling the idea of her influence, “comical,” among other things.

Taylor Swift Haters and Skeptics Reacted Quickly

The article suggested that Taylor Swift had the capacity to collapse the Florida economy. It used statistics about financial upticks in areas where Taylor Swift performs and supported the social media hype behind the Taylor Swift Eras Tour and the imaginary theme park.

Some chose to “Shake it Off” and move on, yet there were many who either took issue with the hubris or the music. It’s easier to comment a negative than a positive on social media, but those are just teardrops on a guitar. What the comments revealed were some serious Taylor Swift haters and doubters, but that it is far from representative of the majority.

Taylor Swift Haters, Music Lovers, and Skeptics

Taylor’s version of events is popular with many fans who follow via social media. The icon who created “Shake it Off” and got in an epic battle with Kanye West makes waves throughout the world. The article’s comments were just as scathing as the spirit behind some of Taylor Swift’s songs. These clap backs from Taylor Swift haters are edited for brevity, but you can still see the full versions.

“Give me a beak.” – GM M.

“Orlando is three and a half to four hours from Miami. While I love ALL things T. Swift her concert will have nothing to do with Disney or a boost to its economy which anyone with a map should know.” – Elizabeth E.

“It’s comical to believe that she affects the economy.” – Rudy

Taylor Swift Haters in the Minority

Given the spirit that hate doesn’t win over joy, Taylor Swift is doing just fine. Her concerts continue to sell out like hotcakes. Taylor Swift’s love of Disney made the ears a global sensation, bringing them back into the spotlight.

Taylor Swift haters might be loud, but probably not louder than the 200 million albums sold or the reports showing that Swift fans are inherently equal in demographic, with women at 52% and men at 48%.

That same study showed that “Swifties,” the inherent opposite of a Taylor Swift hater, are evenly spread across most other categories as well. The appreciation for many a song and album, tour and selfie far outweighs any negativity. After all, Taylor Swift “Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate.” But you can always “Shake it Off“.

What do you think about Taylor Swift haters making noise about her influence? Share your “Swifties” sentiment in the comments below!