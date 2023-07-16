Taylor Swift Fans Are Furious, New Record Makes Huge Mistake

Taylor Swift has made a huge mistake with her new record: all of the music on it is wrong.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter is selling huge numbers of Speak Now: Taylor’s Version, the re-recorded version of her 2010 album, moving nearly 600,000 units in under a week. For the record (pun intended), that is the biggest first-week album sales so far this year by a wide margin. Basically, she is more popular than Disney and Marvel combined.

However, an unknown number of fans have received copies of Speak Now: Taylor’s Version that do not contain the expected songs or Swift music at all. Instead, the albums in question contain British electronic music.

It seems that an unknown vinyl-pressing plant got mixed up at some point, and rather than pressing the appropriate Taylor Swift songs onto wax, it instead put music from Cabaret Voltaire, a British post-punk band on it instead (per Deadline).

At least one record seems to specifically play “Soul Vine (70 Billion People),” a song from Cabaret Voltaire’s Plasticity (1992), which, as you can hear below, is… not a Taylor Swift song.

The error was discovered by TikTok user mischief_marauder, who posted a video of their discovery:

Republic Records, the musician’s label, was quick to issue a statement, saying, “Swift’s Republic Records label issued a statement on the switcheroo, “We are aware that there are an extremely limited number of incorrectly pressed vinyl copies in circulation and have addressed the issue. If you have purchased one of the affected goods, please contact customer service at your respective retailer for a replacement or refund.”

Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of her Eras Tour, which can be justly described as one of the most significant concert events in recent decades. Sales of tickets to the Eras Tour crashed Ticketmaster (and launched a U.S. Department of Justice probe into the company’s practices) and boosted her 2019 song “Cruel Summer” back into the Billboard Hot 100 based on nostalgia alone.

After several months of Taylor Swift news about the 1975’s Matt Healy, her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Joe Jonas (leave him alone, Swift says), and Aaron Rodgers dancing, it is nice to have a little change of pace. Hopefully fans get the right record soon.

