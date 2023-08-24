Taylor Swift Impersonator Takes Over Disneyland Equipped Security

Taylor Swift, the iconic country-turned-pop singer, took over the Disneyland Resort in California recently, or did she?

The Disney Parks are no stranger to celebrity sightings, with huge Hollywood stars and musical artists entering the theme park gates seemingly every other day. In the past, we here at Inside the Magic have reported on Guests witnessing all kinds of famous people at the parks, either at Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

The long list includes the likes of Marvel’s Chris Evans (Captain America), Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family, legendary NBA star Michael Jordan, world-renowned artist Travis Scott, and former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff, just to name a few.

The most recent celebrity we spotted at the Disney Parks was the iconic vocalist Christina Aguilera, who visited the Disneyland Resort for her daughter’s birthday. However, the Disneyland Resort recently saw one of its biggest and most influential stars yet, but not in the way you might expect.

Few musical artists are as renowned or admired as Taylor Swift. The 33-year-old sensation is currently on her “Eras Tour,” taking her entire catalog of music around the country. Taylor Swift started as a country music singer, gaining popularity over time until switching paths and leaning into a poppier direction. The singer now has an estimated net worth of around $700 million, indicating that she truly is one of the defining stars of our generation. This is why it would be so incredibly cool to spot her in “The Happiest Place on Earth.” This is exactly what happened for certain Guests over the last week, but not in the way you’d expect.

Ashley Leechin, a viral TikToker, has been embarking on a social experiment where she pretends to be Taylor Swift in public, to surprisingly convincing degrees. Leechin visited many places dressed as the singer, convincing millions that Taylor Swift was actually wherever she was. Leechin visited the Disneyland Resort one day, convincing Guests that the legendary singer stopped by for a ride on Space Mountain.

Apparently, she hired fake bodyguards/security for 2 consecutive days to walk around with her at Disney. pic.twitter.com/GvHG3jvHSc — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 20, 2023

Leechin was accompanied by security while she visited the Resort. Despite the popularity and fame, while fake, Leechin has come out and called the social experiment “horrific.”

When describing the social media stunt, Leechin said: “This social experiment was to live a day in the life of a celebrity to see what would happen if I went out looking like Taylor Swift and so from all the videos that you guys have seen [of] fans swarming, this goes to how far a fandom will go.”

Leechin truly shares a striking resemblance with Taylor Swift, which ensured the success of the experiment that much more. With all of the incredible experiences at the Disneyland Resort, we’re not surprised that we see so many celebrities visit. From Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, and “it’s a small world,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The Disneyland Resort is made up of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

