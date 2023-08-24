Disneyland Railroad Shut Down, Unavailable To all Guests

A classic Disneyland attraction is now closed.

There are few attractions more iconic than the Disneyland Railroad. Sure, the Disneyland Resort features dozens of incredible rides and attractions like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and Matterhorn Bobsleds, but few rides compare to hopping aboard a real steam-powered locomotive. The Disneyland Railroad is truly one of the coolest and most legendary experiences found at any of the Disney Parks. As soon as Guests enter Disneyland Park, they’re greeted by the iconic Main Street U.S.A. station.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, also features a railroad at its Magic Kingdom Park, which takes Guests to various lands throughout the park. During the construction of TRON Lightcycle/Run, the Resort’s newest ride, the Walt Disney World Railroad, remained closed for nearly five years. There were several points along the way where we were convinced we’d never see it return, but thankfully, it finally did. TRON Lightcycle/Run can be found next to Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom, allowing guests to step into “The Grid” and experience a thrilling light cycle adventure.

Unfortunately, the Disneyland Railroad is currently closed due to ongoing refurbishments.

As shown on the official Disneyland Resort website, the Disneyland Railroad is currently closed and will remain closed until August 25. It’s possible this refurbishment will last longer, though, so stay tuned here for future updates!

The Disneyland Railroad is a handy way to get around the park. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 5 to 10 minutes at most times throughout the day and travel clockwise around the park.

Hop on or off at one of 4 convenient stations:

Main Street, U.S.A.

New Orleans Square

Mickey’s Toontown

Tomorrowland

The Disneyland Resort is located in Anaheim, California, and is filled to the brim with incredible attractions and experiences for Guests to enjoy. Avengers Campus, the newest area of the Resort, can be found at Disney California Adventure and is a Marvel fan’s dream come true. Here, Guests can meet their favorite superheroes like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Thor, just to name a few.

The land features two rides, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Avengers Campus can also be found at the Disnyeland Paris Resort in Chessy, France.

Disney California Adventure is also home to one of Disneyland’s most thrilling rides, The Incredicoaster. This high-speed thrill ride features characters and music from Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles franchise.

What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland? Do you prefer Disneyland or Walt Disney World?