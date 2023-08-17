Christina Aguilera Faces Injury at Disneyland During Park Takeover

The legendary singer, songwriter, actor and vocalist Christina Aguilera was spotted visiting the Disneyland Resort.

Over the years, we’ve seen all kinds of celebrities visit the Disney Parks. From actors and musicians to social media influencers and world-renowned athletes, you never really know who you might bump into at Walt Disney World or Disneyland. Some of the biggest names we’ve spotted in the Disney Parks recently include Michael Jordan, Hilary Duff, Chris Evans, and the entire Kardashian crew, just to name a few.

Stars such as Chris Evans are self-proclaimed Disney fanatics, visiting the Parks and Resorts whenever they get a chance. Actors like John Stamos have been incredibly transparent with their love of Disney, with the Full House star purchasing several incredible pieces of Disneyland history for his private collection over the years. Stamos even went so far as to defend “Disney Adults.”

Considering the sheer amount of iconic rides and attractions at the Disney Parks, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Haunted Mansion, we’re not entirely surprised even some of Hollywood’s biggest names tend to drop by every now and again. This trend continues with legendary vocalist Christina Aguilera being spotted in Disneyland, as reported by TMZ. Surprisingly, Aguilera could be seen roaming the iconic California theme park in an electric scooter, opting to sit instead of walk.

The singer was reportedly visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth” to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

Aguilera is no stranger to the Disney brand, being part of The Mickey MouseClub along with Barbie (2023) star Ryan Gosling. Curiously, the singer traversed the Resort in an electric wheelchair, as you can see below:

Aguilera was accompanied by her partner, Matthew Rutler, and some other friends for Summer Rain’s birthday. Reportedly Aguilera required the electric scooter device due to a minor knee injury. Despite facing this injury, Aguilera still managed to have fun, riding several of Disneyland’s iconic roller coasters.

This is not the first time we’ve seen a big-name celebrity deal with an injury while visiting a theme park, with our story about country singer Luke Bryan visiting Cedar Point going viral in late 2022.

