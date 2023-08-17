Disney World No Longer Offering Extra Hours at Magic Kingdom

In a seemingly-random update, Disney cuts and cancels theme park hours for its most popular destination: Magic Kingdom.

When Guests visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” in Orlando, Florida, they’re faced with the difficult task of choosing between four fantastic theme parks to experience. From Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, each and every theme park in Walt Disney World is incredible in its own unique way.

However, to no one’s surprise, Magic Kingdom is always the most crowded and most popular. This is mostly due to the iconic nature of each and every ride at the Park. Here, Guests will find Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” Space Mountain, and Haunted Mansion, just to name a few.

Unfortunately, there are only so many hours in the day, meaning planning out your day in advance can be crucial to making or breaking your Walt Disney World vacation. To make matters worse, Disney just cut the Park hours significantly at Magic Kingdom.

Upon checking the official Walt Disney World website, we noticed that Magic Kingdom’s extended hours had been cut entirely. These extra hours were offered as benefits for Guests staying at certain Walt Disney World hotels on the property during the months of September and October. As stated on the calendar, the first day of extended evening hours for the Magic Kingdom is on September 6, and then September 13. The final day for extended evening hours is September 20, with no further dates given.

Currently, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is in full swing at Walt Disney World. It’s possible these extra hours may return, but for now, Guests are unable to spend any extra time at Magic Kingdom.

Among the hotels that offer extended evening hours are Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Yacht Club, Disney’s Beach Club Villas, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

