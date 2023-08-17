Piles of Vomit and Feces Reported Outside Disney World Hotel

From Disney’s Polynesian to the Contemporary, the Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most gorgeous and luxurious hotels on Disney Property. Regardless of price, Disney Resorts always go the extra mile to make an experience magical… Most of the time.

Along with reports of frogs in the shower and scorpions in the sheets, recent Disney Park Guests have reported some bizarre and outright disgusting incidents at some of the most beloved resorts. Not even the illustrious Grand Floridian is immune from these very non-magical occurrences.

“Biggest Pile of Puke” and “Poop Sheets” Reported by Disney World Guests

It should be known that Disney World’s Mousekeeping Services is typically fully committed to making Guests’ stay as clean and enjoyable as possible. However, a recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld shared multiple reports of disgusting sights at some of Disney’s premier hotels.

Although the original post was made in jest, it led to some shocking revelations. One of the most vile reports comes from u/DeathaMemory who writes,

“When we got to Pop in 2021, there was just The Biggest Pile of puke outside of our room. It was 6:30pm. I called to report it. We left for dinner and fun, came back at 11:30 at night to find it still there. I called to report it a second time. It was still there the next morning when we left for breakfast so I called a third time. Thankfully it was gone when we got back that evening. Barely got an “I’m sorry” from mousekeeping and never heard from a manager. Ugh.”

While a couple of users offer up some context, stating that the year this happened was a “difficult time” for housekeeping due to shortages, there’s no doubt that it took a huge chunk of magic away from the typical experience at Pop Century.

While piles of vomit are undoubtedly a rotten experience for any Disney Guest, u/sporksnforks shares an even worse account from the same resort. The user adds,

“Last year staying at POP. Stepped out of our room and smelled something akin to poop. Looked to my right and our “neighbors” clearly had someone in their room who had had an accident on the bed as all of the bedsheets had been stripped and put outside the door….with the poo (more like explosive diarrhea) fully exposed. I called housekeeping to let them know of the situation and left for the day.”

And it only goes down hill from there as the user writes,

“Returning home from long park day…it’s September…it’s hot. As I get closer to the room I smell the familiar perfume from the morning…the offending bedsheets are still there, completely untouched baking in the heat and still fully exposed!”

And

“Took another few hours before anyone from housekeeping came and got them. Front desk got an earful from me…” Related: Op-Ed: Hollywood Studios Welcomes Childless Disney Adults

Of course, occurrences like those mentioned are exceptionally rare, but they’re often taken to the extreme when they do happen. Fortunately, Disney has a well equipped team of Cast Members to keep the magic alive for all their Guests.

What’s your Disney World Horror Story? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!