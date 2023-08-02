That Cast Member who just wished you a good day may be hiding secret skills and a whole slew of impressive talents you never expected.

Have you ever walked past a janitor mopping the pavement in a Disney Park only to be surprised upon closer inspection when you realize they’re illustrating stunning works of art with water? How about those times when you witness Disney Characters using sign language directly to confer with hearing impaired Guests?

From Disney remote workers answering vacation-related questions in call centers to your favorite in-Park Disney Character performer, anyone working for Disney is considered a Cast Member. And there are many different jobs that various Cast Members perform based on the fields in which they are employed to work within. That makes answering specific pay-related questions like “How much do Disney workers make?” or “How much do Cast Members make at Disney World, Disneyland, or on the Disney Cruise Line?” difficult.

Still, regardless of what tasks a particular Cast Member performs as part of their everyday regular duties, many humbly bring forth additional skills—hidden superpowers, so to speak. They keep these extra capabilities on the back burner until they are called on, whether for diversion, entertainment, or more necessary, sometimes vital purposes.

We at Inside the Magic feel it’s worth addressing some of those additional abilities and unique skillsets that so many Disney Cast Members keep under wraps. So, here are a couple of exceptional examples.

Multilingual Skills

Many Cast Members working onsite at Disney World (Orlando, Florida), Disneyland (Anaheim, California), aboard the Disney Cruise Line, and at multiple Disney Park and Resort locations worldwide are understandably multilingual. The same applies to remote Cast Members working the phones in Guest Services or those employed through Adventures by Disney. Because Disney vacations cater to Guests hailing from thousands of global locations, multilingual skills aren’t only handy; they are necessary. So, kudos to those Disney Cast Members who can converse and communicate fluently in two or more languages!

Sign Language

Along with verbal language expertise, the ability to provide Disney sign language service is another in-demand skill and one that Disney Parks talent casting looks for specifically when making hiring decisions. Sometimes an interpreter is especially needed during a specific Disney live performance or other special event. So, these Cast Members certainly have plenty to offer.

Artistic Abilities

Not all Disney artists work for Walt Disney Animation. You probably already know about those Cast Members specifically hired in artistic fields, like decorators and designers, but what you may be less familiar with are the Cast Members working at various service jobs who possess impressive artistic talents. Janitors and custodians, in general, are known to be trained in creating a little impromptu magic in their everyday cleanup tasks. We already provided the example of waterworks artistry they’re prone to dabble in with a mop and wash bucket. Additionally, you will see many Cast Members doubling as stunning pavement artists onsite also!

Some Disney Animator Cast Members at Disney World are hired explicitly to lead sessions at such locations as the Animation Experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park’s Conservation Station—a popular go-to for learning Disney animation. But occasionally, similar events and art-based activities are led by hospitality-focused Cast Members working at specific Resorts or onboard the Disney Cruise Line.

Athletic Attributes

There are always fun, changing poolside events and activities going on at any given time at a Disney Resort. And again, in these instances, onsite Cast Members are the ones to get in on the act of leading in all the fun antics. Whether it’s showing off their amazing athletic skills in a sports-related endeavor, entertaining onlookers with acrobatic feats, busting a move with impressive breakdancing, or something else, we can’t help being impressed by what they’ve been hiding!

Musical Talent

Disney indeed hires some Cast Members for specific performance-related positions. But you’d be surprised by all those “unassuming” in-Park Cast Members known for letting their creative juices flow when the occasion calls for it. Sometimes it’s a matter of entertaining Guests waiting for a specific event with a song and revealing their own stellar singing voices in the process. Other times it’s letting a talent for musical instruments slip during similar impromptu waiting times. And we can’t forget about those EPCOT-renowned JAMMitors who turn trash into treasured musical entertainment.

First Responder Skills

It should come as no surprise that there are several Cast Members throughout various Disney destinations that are also trained as first responders. These primarily include Cast Members working in security (which isn’t always apparent to onlooking Guests) and as lifeguards who must all be trained on Infant, Child, and Adult Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) procedures.

Animal Amicabilities

There are so many animals at Disney World, with Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park serving as an accredited zoological park, the Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion being an official aquarium, and many animals making their permanent home onsite at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. There’s also Tri-Circle-D Ranch—home to all of Disney’s performing horses and those not used in performances. All this requires management and assistance from Cast Members who are seasoned experts in working with animals. Of course, many of the more crucial jobs that involve farm work and veterinary services require professionals, but there are other Cast Members always lending a hand in other tasks that require animal interest and skill. A few select Disney Resorts are even dog-friendly, so Cast Members here need to be prepared and ready for whatever comes their way and perform a wide range of care-related tasks.

Can you recall a time when a Disney Cast Member surprised you by revealing a secret skill or talent? Tell us all about it in the comments.