Your Furry Friends Can Enjoy a Disney Vacation Too!

Dog parents, rejoice!

When it comes to planning a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort, your dogs can enjoy the fun too! Disney World does allow pets to stay at four of their hotels: Art of Animation, Port Orleans – Riverside, Yacht Club Resort, and The Cabins at Fort Wilderness are all dog friendly.

When bringing your dog to Disney World, there is a pet fee, but your furry babies will receive “Pluto’s Welcome Kit,” a complimentary goodie bag that comes with a variety of items to help your pup have a relaxing stay. Included in this kit is a dog bowl, a drip mat, a bag holder, a golden bone-shaped keychain, and a sign for your door to let housekeeping know you have animals inside. Unfortunately for other animal parents, dogs are the only pets currently allowed to stay with you in a Disney World hotel, and only two at a time.

When staying in the designated dog-friendly hotels, there are certain floors and areas reserved for these accommodations, and they do ask that you limit your pet to those specific areas. There are several outdoor walkways, pet relief areas, and walking trails to take your pup out for some exercise. Service animals, specifically dogs or miniature horses, are the only pets allowed inside the theme parks, water parks, or other Resort areas, and must have a designated vest or other identifier.

When venturing out into the Parks for the day, you can leave your dog at the Best Friends Pet Hotel. Do not leave your animal in your car! Florida temperatures can climb to well over 100 degrees and can cause severe trauma or even death to your pet if left unattended. Best Friends offers indoor and outdoor boarding, a variety of “villas” and “luxury suites,” and group play. The pet hotel does also board cats, so although you can’t keep them in your hotel with you, you can rest assured knowing they’ll be on the property. In addition, they do also watch small animals including birds, reptiles, and rodents, although they do not accommodate venomous animals.

Children are brought to the Parks all the time, but human children aren’t the only type of “kids” families may have. Rest assured knowing that if you can’t leave your four-legged, furry, or scaly friends at home, Walt Disney World provides accommodations for them to have a fun and relaxing vacation as well.

Would you bring your pet on a Disney vacation with you? Let Inside the Magic know down below!