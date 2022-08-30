Disney Cast Member Goes Above and Beyond To Entertain Guests Before Parade

Disney Cast Members tend to go above and beyond in order to ensure the Guest is happy and receives the best customer service there is around. By doing so, Disney Cast Members tend to meet people from all around the world and remember those people for the rest of their lives.

Guests at Magic Kingdom recently will surely remember one Disney Cast Member for the rest of their lives thanks to her excellent entertainment skills and passion for the Parks.

While waiting for the Festival of Fantasy, which many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Guests were entertained by one Cast Member who went above and beyond to make an impact.

In a video posted to TikTok, we can see a Disney Cast Member galloping, dancing, and getting the crowd hyped for Festival of Fantasy:

Disney cast member having some fun before the festival of fantasy parade.

The video has gained nearly 1,000 likes and several comments, all saying she deserves a Cast Compliment! The TikToker who posted the video assured viewers they went to Guest Services and recognized her for her love and passion of the Parks.

We want to say thank you to this Cast Member for going above and beyond and making magic for Disney Guests. You are the true magic!

Festival of Fantasy is just one of many offerings at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. If you have never seen Festival of Fantasy, Disney World describes the parade as:

Magic Marches Down the Street The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

Guests can also ride attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Carousel of Progress, and more. Or hop over to EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom for even more Walt Disney World fun!

