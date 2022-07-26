Disney Mysteriously Cancels Showings of Magic Kingdom Parade

Walt Disney World Resort has canceled multiple showings of the popular parade Festival of Fantasy.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to see and do. No matter what Disney Park you’re visiting, whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are so many ways to experience the magic.

At Magic Kingdom, Disney offers several popular entertainment options for Guests, including the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, Disney Enchantment, and the Festival of Fantasy Parade.

However, if you’re planning a trip to Disney World in the near future, you might want to be aware that several showings of the popular parade have been canceled.

Disney has been running two showings of Festival of Fantasy, including a 12:00 p.m. and a 3:00 p.m. show, each day. However, starting this August, there are several days in which the parade will have just one time, with the 12:00 p.m. show removed from the schedule.

According to the Disney World website, August 4, August 6, August 8, and August 10 will all only have a 3:00 p.m. performance. No other alterations to the schedule have been made just yet, but it seems that Disney is attempting to cut back on the showtimes heading into the late summer and looking ahead to fall.

Disney’s official description of Festival of Fantasy reads:

Magic Marches Down the Street

The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

