Scorpions, Frogs, and More Plague Disney World Resorts

When planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort, one of the key questions Guests have to answer is where they will stay. The Disney Parks all offer unique and exciting hotel experiences, but sometimes that comes with some unexpected surprises.

Staying at one of Disney World’s multiple resorts, regardless of the price, offers several benefits that chain hotels don’t have. However, recent Disney Park Guests have shared horror stories of infestations and unplanned animal encounters on Park property.

Disney World Resort Infested with Birds, Bugs, and More

r/WaltDisneyWorld is a public Reddit forum where hundreds of Disney fans share their questions, experiences, and trip-planning tips. Although a recent post about “Resort Horror Stories” was made in jest, dozens of commenters have dropped several reports that are comical at best and creepy at worst.

Frequent Florida visitors know that the state is home to some vicious wildlife, apart from the radical politicians. Guests have even seen live alligators on Park property. Of course, what else can people expect when the resorts are built on a wildlife preserve. That said, many Guests have reported animals wandering off the reserve and into the resorts.

Many Guests, like u/Kadf19, write about the epidemic of thieving birds. The user writes,

“I had a bird try to steal my sandwich at Animal Kingdom. Scared the crap out of me and I yelled “f****” loud enough for every family around me to hear. Scared the bird and saved my sandwich though.

And u/Th595906 shares how not even the Parks are safe with,