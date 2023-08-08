EPCOT Drunks Disrupt Cosmic Rewind, Guests Furious

Since its inception, EPCOT has been viewed as the Disney Park of the future, but recent events have cast the Park in a very unfavorable and very alcoholic light. Drinking around the world at EPCOT has perpetuated a toxic culture around alcohol consumption that’s rubbing fans the wrong way, especially when it gets between them and their favorite rides.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld addressed the frequent occurrence of Guests disrupting preshows to rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. While most of the unruly riders in question were undoubtedly loud, some users on the thread accredit this behavior to the excessive drinking going on.

Disney Gets Drunk and Disorderly at EPCOT

While the original post blames simply putting a lot of excited people into one small pre-queue area, other contributors openly point their finger at those choosing to indulge in more than a few amply available drinks.

EPCOT’s drinking culture truly has gotten to be an all too consistent factor, and (according to some Guests) it’s become the primary reason for visiting the Park. Despite things like the Food and Wine Festival generating a lot of revenue for Disney, getting a large number of tipsy and drunken Guests together in a single location is hardly the smartest idea.

u/SeekerVash writes,