Some thought Walt Disney was out of his mind when he chose Central Florida for his next Theme Park. After becoming almost recognizable from its swampy past, Walt Disney World Resort would become one of the most popular vacation destinations worldwide. But all the magic in the world can’t keep out the reality of the Florida wetlands – like this alligator recently spotted at Magic Kingdom Park!

TikTok user @disneyparksdiy shared a video of a baby alligator in the water around Tom Sawyer Island in Frontierland:

This tiny alligator doesn’t pose much of a threat to Guests. But for the safety of all visitors, Walt Disney World removes and relocates dozens of alligators from its property annually. If you ever spot an alligator at the Disney Parks, do not approach. Report it to the nearest Disney Cast Member.

You might notice alligator warning signs around bodies of water at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and Walt Disney World Resort hotels. Most were added in 2016 following the death of two-year-old Lane Graves. An alligator killed the boy after his parents allowed him to wade in the Seven Seas Lagoon.

Following Graves’ death, references to and jokes about alligators were removed from Disney Parks attractions, such as Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom and Living with the Land at EPCOT. His family started the Lane Thomas Foundation, which supports children needing life-saving transplants. Walt Disney World also erected a lighthouse memorial for the little boy.

Have you ever seen an alligator at Walt Disney World Resort?

