Alligator Spotted In Water at Magic Kingdom During Park Hours

Florida is known for the tourism it offers, including Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, and more, but it is also known for its wildlife — especially gators!

When visiting Walt Disney World, you expect to see Mickey Mouse and friends as well as unique attractions and rides, but what you may not expect to see is an alligator. However, because Florida is known for its wildlife, you may run into an alligator every now and then. And that’s exactly what happened to Disney World Guest and TikTok user adriwdwbound.

The Guest shared a video of a live alligator at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, along with the caption:

I can’t believe we saw this! #disney #fyp

You can see the video below or by clicking here.

This is not the first time Disney World Guests have spotted an alligator inside the theme parks as we reported last summer that Guests saw a baby alligator near Liberty Square.

When visiting Walt Disney World, you will notice many signs posted around proporty, especially in front of any body of water, that warns Guests not to get too close t the water as there may be an alligator in it. Since 2016, Disney has removed over 200 alligators from their property, so it is always best for Guests to be aware of their surroundings.

Walt Disney World takes alligators on the property very seriously and keeps an eye on ongoing activity to ensure that Guest safety is their priority.

If you ever spot an alligator or their wildlife, do not go near it and report it to a nearby Cast Member.

Have you ever seen an alligator on Walt Disney World property? Let us know in the comments below.