Nazi Visits the Magic Kingdom, Guests Shocked and Disgusted

The Walt Disney World Resort has previously been known as one of the most magical places on earth, but recent reports out of Florida are proving the environment is anything but. As political turmoil continues to rise with the drama around Disney and DeSantis, Nazis marching right into the Magic Kingdom was definitely a shocking event.

Neo-Nazi activity was recently reported outside of Disney World’s gates, but a recent trip report from Walt Disney World’s Reddit page told of a Guest sporting blatantly obvious Nazi tattoos walking right down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A.

Nazi Activity Seen at Disney World

A post by u/Minerva_Minerva asked about Disney’s policy about offensive tattoos, as the Guest reported seeing a visitor sporting a swastika and full SS insignia. The report reads,

"We saw a guy with lots of very big Nazi tattoos – huge swastika, SS lightening bolt, the whole works. It was rather shocking because I thought Disney had a policy about requiring guests to cover up offensive tattoos etc. what is the policy and would it have been appropriate for us to point it out to a cast member?"

Naturally, the Guest above wasn’t the only Disney fan taken aback by the situation, as others soon joined in on the conversation to voice their stance on the matter.

u/ZootSuitBanana writes,

“Imagine the poor CM who has to go tell the bigot that he has to buy some long pants or GTFO. Honestly the guy is probably just itching for something like that to happen.”

Too which u/silverscreenings adds,

"Actually would have put me in a bad mood and I can usually let things go and mind my business but I would have got security on their a** so fast" That all being said, users with clearer heads offer an actual solution to this kind of problem. Disney themselves have a strict policy regarding offensive imagery in their Parks , and u/zombiestep replies with a more practical (and legal) response to seeing this kind of situation on Disney Park property.

"According to Disney, that's definitely something that looks to be against policy and could have been something to report to a CM…" The user also shares the official policy that reads, "Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to:Objectionable tattoos…"

While this was more than likely handled in a professional manner by Disney’s staff, if the Guest in question was indeed seen, it’s still a shocking truth that things like this happen in a place like Walt Disney World. That said, it’s still reassuring to know it’s not being ignored by other Guests or Disney Cast Members.

