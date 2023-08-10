DeSantis Takes Extreme Action in Disney Battle

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney have a torrid history. And as the election campaign rages forward, DeSantis is ramping up his intensity as a governor of the Sunshine State.

DeSantis and Disney: A Walt Disney World Nightmare

There is a long story between DeSantis and Disney, involving Reedy Creek, the idea of self-governing status, state law, and the Florida Commission. First, it was “Don’t Say Gay” where the Walt Disney Company clapped back and DeSantis went after the theme park, allegedly.

At its heart is the issue between big business, republican lawmakers in Florida, and the actual impact that has on theme park enthusiasts and Disney employees.

“Woke Wars” See DeSantis Blame Walt Disney Co. and Others

For a while, it looked like Florida Gov Ron DeSantis had found a new target in Budweiser and Target. These new moves with state law, and the decisions of Gov DeSantis, show that the fire keeps burning. How it will impact the Walt Disney Company and Disney world is yet to be seen.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Newest Political Move: Radical Firing

In one of many apparently political moves, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis decided to take action and suspend a top prosecutor, per local reports. The Governor said, “Prosecutors do have a certain amount of discretion about what cases to bring and which cases to not.”

It shows that the Governor, while in office, is making staff changes amidst his campaign for presidency and battle with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Fairness in Suspensions by Gov DeSantis

Disney supporters wonder how curating the types of cases that reach court might impact the Walt Disney World economy. Governor Ron DeSantis continued to justify the decision by saying, “But what this state attorney has done is abuse that discretion and effectively nullified certain laws in the state of Florida that breaches her [sic] duties that she owes to the people of Florida under our state Constitution, and provides the basis for the suspension.”

What This Means for the Walt Disney Company

Monique Worrell was elected State Attorney of Orange County and Osceola County. The Orange County jurisdiction happens to be where the Superior Court battle with Walt Disney World Resort takes place. During the suspension, there is a temporary replacement. But the Democrat Worrell is currently suspended, calling it a “Political hit job.”

