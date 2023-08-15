Dress Code Violation Causes a Scene at Disney World

A Walt Disney World Resort TikToker spoke out last week after unintentionally violating the Disney Dress Code. The incident comes over a year after a viral social media trend encouraged Guests to purposely dress against the Disney Parks’ rules to get a free tee shirt.

The Disney Dress Code

It’s important to wear comfortable, breathable attire (including shoes!) during your visit to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. If you’re unsure if an outfit violates the Disney Dress Code, it’s best to exercise caution and choose something else.

“Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance.”

Forbidden attire includes but is not limited to: “costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older… Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics; excessively torn clothing; clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment; clothing that touches or drags on the ground; clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry; objectionable tattoos.”

Dress-Coded

TikToker @southerndisneybelle shared this video of herself in a long skirt and corset at Magic Kingdom Park. She stated that she “got dress coded,” but a Disney Cast Member was “kind enough to pin my skirt higher:”

The Influencer’s skirt dragged on the ground before bustled, which is both a tripping hazard for other Guests and risks getting tangled in moving walkways or other machinery. Thankfully, this magical Disney Cast Member came to the rescue!

Have you ever received a Disney Dress Code violation? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.