Guest Stuck With Abhorrent View From Disney Luxury Hotel

Unlucky Guests shared their shocking view from a luxury hotel at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort is timeless, featuring tons of legendary rides and attractions that have entertained Guests for decades. However, a big reason Guests keep returning to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is because Disney is constantly changing and evolving, offering Guests something new to look forward to with each visit.

This is also true for the hotels and Resorts on Walt Disney World property, with Disney adding several stunning places to stay over the last few years.

While there are quite a few stunning places to stay while visiting Walt Disney World, few places compare to th original trio of hotels, that is, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

However, none of these hotels look the same, with all three receiving some significant refurbishments in the last few years. This is especially true for Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

Disney is currently building new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas which will join the rest of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. These were announced last year and, once complete, will effectively replace the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show entirely.

Because of this, the current experience of staying at Disney’s Polynesian Resort may be a little lackluster for some, especially if you have a not-so-great room.

As you can see in the photo above, certain Guests have quite a terrible view while staying at this hotel due to the ongoing construction of the new tower. Cranes, scaffolding, concrete, dirt piles, and other construction equipment greeted these Guests, leading them to share the shocking view with other members of the Disney Parks community.

The project is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2023, though an exact date has not been revealed. While it’s always exciting to see something new make its way to Disney, this specific project was met with a lot of criticism from Guests.

Guests felt that the design of the new building did not match the aesthetic of Disney’s Polynesian Resort. Only time will tell how Disney Park fans feel about this upcoming addition to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

What’s your favorite hotel to stay at while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort?