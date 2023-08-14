Disney Drops Curtain and Reveals New Attraction Coming Soon

A new attraction is getting closer and closer to its opening day.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are constantly changing and evolving, giving Guests something new to look forward to each and every visit. This is true at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, as well as Disneyland in Anaheim, California. At the Magic Kingdom, Guests can finally enjoy TRON Lightcycle/Run, a thrilling new roller coaster in the Tomorrowland section of the Park.

At Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, one upcoming project at the Disneyland Resort is still shrouded in some mystery.

Tarzan’s Treehouse, which will eventually be called Adventureland Treehouse, started undergoing construction in September of 2021, which is a longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments. This experience is very similar to what Guests will find with the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse at Walt Disney World in Magic Kingdom.

Since then, construction has been going steady, with tarps and scaffolding covering the attraction multiple times in the last year.

Now, even more, scrim and scaffolding are coming down at the new attraction. You can take a look at some new photos of the construction down below, thanks to Scott Gustin:

More scrim and scaffolding down at The Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland Park. pic.twitter.com/PwdNP63u8s — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 13, 2023

Tarzan’s Treehouse opened in 1999 to Disney Guests as a walk-through attraction that showcases the story of Tarzan with treehouse rooms that closely resemble those of salvaged parts from a shipwreck, according to the Disneyland attraction’s backstory.

