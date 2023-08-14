Disney World Shut Down Extends Multiple Days, Sold Out Entirely

Although going to Walt Disney World is always fun during any time of year, it is even better during the holidays.

It may be August, but Halloween is in full swing at the Walt Disney World Resort. Magic Kingdom is currently decorated for the spooky season, with Mickey pumpkins lining Main Street, U.S.A., with tons of decor from giant pumpkins to scarecrows greeting Guests as they enter the park. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has also begun to a sold-out audience, where Guests can trick or treat, meet rare characters like Jack and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, marvel at the Boo to You parade, and enjoy the high-quality production of Hocus Pocus Villainous Spelltacular, the Cinderella Castle show which brings out the Sanderson Sisters, Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie, Maleficent, and more.

Guests can also enjoy Jack Skellington as he introduces Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular firework show that has Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the gang running through a haunted house.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the most popular events of the season and one that tends to sell out fast. At the moment, there are currently 14 nights that are sold out, which included the entire month of August! There are also more dates in September and October sold out, including the newly sold-out September 4 and October 5. This means that Guests looking to stay in Magic Kingdom later than 7 p.m. will no longer be able to.

On party nights, Magic Kingdom allows Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Guests to enter at 4:00 p.m. and regular Guests are escorted out of the park by Cast Members by 7:00 p.m., anyone without a wristband will not be allowed to stay. This means that Guests would have paid a full-priced ticket for Magic Kingdom for a shortened day without Happily Ever After fireworks, as the park will shut down to regular Guests.

For those looking for the entire list of current sold-out Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates, they are as follows: August 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, September 1, 4, 8, 12, 15, 17, and October 5, 31. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets range from $99 per child and $109 per adult to $189 and $199.

Don’t forget to dress up! Adult Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – a practice typically reserved for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Guests under 14.

If you have never attended Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you are in for ghoulish delight. From seeing the Headless Horseman ride down Main Street, U.S.A. to going trick-or-treating around Magic Kingdom, Guests will experience a Halloween party like no other.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more! Here’s some of what’s in store: The Headless Horseman will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street, U.S.A. as a prelude to “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” which features floats filled with Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween best, Disney villains and the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers.

What’s Halloween without candy? During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can go trick-or-treating for M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and other Halloween favorites at locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. And new this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

Join the Sanderson Sisters during the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate “Hocus Pocus” Party Potion.

Celebrate the season alongside favorite Disney characters as they take over the park for their favorite party of the year.

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” This can’t-miss nighttime extravaganza features projections, special effects and lighting mixed with fireworks, music and Disney characters.

Discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season. Are you planning on attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party?

